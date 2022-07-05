Marginal Fields: Fresh bid round brightens oil industry’s prospects

Two years after the process was started by the defunct Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), last Tuesday, finally closed out the 2020 marginal oil fields bid round, a development, analysts believe, has boosted prospects for the nation’s oil industry and thus, its economy, writes TONY CHUKWUNYEM

With the Russia-Ukraine conflict looking set to become a long lasting war, the consensus among analysts is that the price of oil (the commodity that accounts for over 70 per cent of Nigeria’s revenue), will probably continue to remain above $100 per barrel in the near to medium term.

Sub-optimal oil production However, despite being one of the leading oil producers in Africa, Nigeria has clearly not reaped the kind of benefits that it ought to have received from the Ukraine war-induced surge in oil prices in the last few months, not only as a result of the huge amounts that the Federal Government pays on petrol subsidy, but also because the nation has difficulties meeting its oil production targets.

Thus, data from the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) shows that Nigeria’s oil production fell to 1.2 million barrels per day in April 2022 from 1.238 million barrels in March, which is significantly lower than the oil benchmark of 1.88 million barrels per day in the country’s 2022 budget. Closure Given the foregoing, the announcement, last Tuesday, by the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) that it has finally closed out the 2020 marginal oilfields bid round, is obviously a positive development for the country’s economy.

For instance, the NUPRC stated that it awarded 57 marginal fields to about 49 new investors, resulting in the Federal Government raking in a total of N202.91 billion plus an additional $7 million in signature bonuses and others.

The Commission also announced the unveiling of the Template and Procedure Guide for the Host Communities’ Development Trust (HCDT) for commencement of implementation of the provisions of Section 235 of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) 2021. Furthermore, analysts note that with the issuance of the Petroleum Prospecting Licences (PPL), the winners of the awarded oilfields would now be able to move to site for preliminary prospecting activities.

In his address at the event, the Chief Executive Officer, NUPRC, Mr. Gbenga Komolafe, stated that one of the major tasks inherited by NUPRC, upon its inauguration last year, was the need to conclude the 2020 bid round. According to him, “consequently, we pursued the matter frontally and are delighted to inform you that the exercise, which commenced in June 2020, is being concluded today.”

Komolafe pointed out that historically, the marginal fields award initiative began in 1999 and was borne out of the need to entrench the indigenisation policy of government in the upstream sector of the oil and gas industry and build local content capacity.

He stated: “Besides, the initiative was also targeted at creating employment opportunities and encouraging increased capital inflow to the sector. Since its inception, a total of 30 fields have been awarded, with 17 currently producing.

A breakdown of the allocation of the fields to indigenous operators is as follows: two fields awarded in 1999, 24 in 2003/2004, one each in 2006 and 2007, and two in 2010.

He added: “Ten years after, in 2020, 57 fields were put up for bidding. Again, it is noteworthy that the 2020 marginal field bid round exercise in respect of which PPLs are being issued today has attracted government revenue of about N200 billion and $7 million (N2.91 billion at official exchange rate of N415.64/$) respectively.”

Also, in their remarks, successful awardees, such as Matrix Energy Group and Petrogas Energy, among others, promised to begin oil search from the fields in earnest to boost the country’s crude oil production.

Specifically, in a chat with journalists on the sidelines of the event, the Group Chief Executive Officer, Matrix Energy Group, Adisa Aliu, said successful investors in the bid round would commence oil search as quickly as possible. He predicted that the contributions of marginal field operators would help the country in meeting

the monthly oil production quota approved for Nigeria by OPEC. The Matrix Energy Group CEO stated: “We are delighted at the conclusion of this exercise and we are ready to contribute our quota in assisting to meet the target approved for Nigeria and as well help in shoring up revenue for our county.”

Transparency New Telegraph gathered that the successful conclusion of the 2020 marginal oilfields bid round was as a result of the determination of the Gbenga Komolafe-led management of NUPRC to ensure that the exercise was carried out in a fair and transparent manner.

Earlier this year, Komolafe had disclosed that the marginal oil fields awarded to 33 companies had been revoked by NUPRC following their inability to meet the 45 days deadline required to pay the signature bonus for the fields.

He had also stated that the Commission was targeting June for marginal field awardees to begin the Field Development Plan (FDP), adding that the plan includes all activities and processes required to optimally develop a field.

New Telegraph also reports that while appearing on a TV programme a few months ago, the NUPRC boss had noted that the first bid programme, which was completed by the defunct DPR in May 2021, was hindered by bureaucratic challenges, thus ensuring that actual drilling for oil did not effectively take off well over a year after the awardees were officially handed award certificates.

He pledged that although NUPRC inherited a complex situation, it would resolve all issues by the first half of this year.

He said: “It’s critical because one of our cardinal objectives is to ensure that we increase the national oil production and, of course, we realise that the fields will help in enhancing that.

“We took the issue frontally. It’s really been very challenging to handle the issue in the sense that the model used poses serious challenges to bringing the matter to an end quickly.

“But I want to assure Nigerians and indeed the awardees that we have been able to, as I speak, tried to bring the issue to a manageable state and devise a strategy for bringing the challenge to a close.”

Disclosing that there had been over 80 per cent compliance in terms of payment, he stated: “In fact, one of the challenges we’ve had is that even forming the SPVs, they are still having challenges working together because of the nature of the model used.”

The NUPRC CEO added: “But by and large, I want to say that, we as a Commission, we will learn from this experience, and I want to assure Nigeria that the next marginal bid will not be bogged down by these kinds of challenges we experienced in managing the fallout of the 2020 marginal field.

“Before the first half of the year, we want to see a situation where some of the awardees will be proceeding to field development plan.

At the moment again, we have recorded close to 90 per cent of the coawardees forming their SPV and at that stage, it is the very comfortable stage when the commission can go ahead to issue Petroleum Prospecting Licences (PPLs).”

Similarly, during another chat with journalists at the sidelines of another event earlier in the year, Komolafe, had emphasised that the regulator would ensure that law and due process were followed in the award of licenses to operators, stating categorically that under his leadership, no marginal field operator would be allowed to “trade” in papers issued by the Commission.

He stated that the rule of law would be strictly followed in the issuance of final licences to the winners, stressing that no amount of pressure would make the Commission award final documents without due process.

As he put it, “it is better you have a regulator that abides by the rule of law than to have a genius as a regulator. If you have a judge in court and he decides to rule on the basis of his ingenuity, then, it becomes a ground for appeal.

“If you have such a judge, he is a problem judge; he would be abusing discretion. I am going to ensure that our rules and processes give effect to the law. Awards of acreages will be carried out on the basis of fairness, transparency and competitiveness.”

Last line

The consensus among industry watchers, at the weekend, was that given the highly successful manner in which the 2020 marginal oilfields bid round was concluded, the NUPRC CEO’s tough stance with regard to ensuring transparency and the rule of law in its regulation of the upstream sector of the oil and gas industry, is yielding results.

