News

Marginal Oil Fields: Court restrains FG from issuing licences, fixes hearing for June 8

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe Comment(0)

The Federal High Court in Yenagoa yesterday restrained the Federal Government from issuing licences for marginal oilfields in Niger Delta pending the determination of a pending suit. Some Ijaw leaders in 2020 approached the court seeking to halt the licensing of marginal oil fields located in their domains, but following setbacks and delays suffered by the suit, the bid winners were announced on June 1, 2021. According to the court order sighted in Yenagoa, Justice Isa Dashen granted the injunction order in favour of the plaintiffs.

The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami; the Minister of Petroleum Resources, Muhammadu Buhari and the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva are defendants in the suit. The reliefs sought and granted by the court are: “That the respondents be restrained from further advertising and receiving bids in respect of the marginal fields.

“The defendants are also restrained from approving licences in respect of the marginal fields.” Recall that Justice Dashen inherited the case from Justice Abimbola Awogboro following her transfer to the Lagos division of the court The case has been fixed for June 8 for the continuation of hearing and ruling on pending motions before the court. Meanwhile, a coalition of Ijaw groups in a reaction to the development in a statement yesterday urged the parties in the shit to obey and comply with the order of the court.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Ortom’s body language shows I can run for governorship in 2023 – Dep. gov

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen

Benue State Deputy Governor, Engr. Benson Abounu has said that his ambition to succeed Governor Samuel Ortom in 2023 may have been sealed as the governor’s body language shows his dreams will be a reality. Engr. Abounu who stated this in an interview in his office said his principal (governor Ortom) had given him the […]
News

Fani-Kayode apologises for outburst at reporter

Posted on Author Reporter

  Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, has apologized for his comments against a Daily Trust newspaper reporter, Eyo Charles. At a press conference in Calabar, Cross River State, last Thursday, the former presidential aide lost his cool after a question by Charles. Charles had asked Fani-Kayode who was funding his tour of states. This vexed […]
News

Uzodinma decries moral decadence at IMSU, calls for prayers

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodimma has decried the moral decadence at the Imo State University, saying the development is impacting the citadel of learning negatively.   Consequently, the governor has called for fervent prayers from al well meaning Imo State indigenes for the school if they are really interested in having a […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica