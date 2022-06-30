Marginal Oilfields: Ijaw leaders ask FG to stop issuing licences

Ijaw leaders yesterday asked the Federal Government to desist from issuing licences on marginal oilfields in Niger Delta pending the determination of a pending suit. They asked the Federal Government to respect a substituting order of the Federal High Court, Yenagoa, on the ongoing marginal oilfields licensing rounds.

In a letter to the Federal Government through the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources Chief Timipre Sylva by their counsel Enie Otrofaniwei, the group said the letter was to draw the government’s attention to the subsisting order. They said as parties with legal representation in the suit, the ministry is expected to show examples in promoting the rule of law and abide by the court order. The group said it would take legal steps to oppose the violation of the court order. Some Ijaw leaders approached the court in 2020 seeking to halt licensing on marginal oilfields in their domains.

