News

Marginal Oilfields licencing: Court adjourns suit by Ijaw leaders

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Federal High Court, Yenagoa, yesterday adjourned until March 10, a suit by Ijaw leaders, seeking to halt licensing of marginal oilfields located in their domains. The Suit marked No. PHC/YEN/CS/81/2020 was filed by Chief Brown Agu (Opu Agu VIII), Mrs Rosemary John-Oduone, President Ijaw Women Connect and Mr. Femowei Friend. Justice Abimbola Awogboro adjourned the case, following an appeal by the Defence Counsel, Idris Imam for time to respond to the motion. Counsel to the plaintiffs, Emie Trofanowei had opposed the request for adjournment on the grounds that it was frivolous adding that the motion the defense was seeking time to respond to had been served on them for weeks.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

CPS: Crisis as litigation ensnares lump sum payment

Posted on Author Sunday Ojeme reports

For the first time since it was established, the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) appears to have run into a legal hitch over lump sum payment to retirees. Sunday Ojeme reports   Having been created to take care of the defunct government funded pension scheme, the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) has turned out the best option […]
News

Makinde, Oyinlola, others woo Daniel back to PDP

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, former Governor of Osun State, Olagunsoye Oyinlola and some leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) in the South West yesterday visited former Governor of Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel at his Asoludero Court country home in Sagamu, Ogun State. This came barely one week after the Oyinlola-led South West Reconciliation […]
News

Reps mull immunity for Supreme Court Justices, other judges

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

The House of Representatives is considering granting immunity to Supreme Court Justices in the country. The move is coming through a bill sponsored by Hon. Igariwey Iduma Enwo (PDP, Ebonyi). The bill, which has already passed second reading according to the sponsor, is aimed at altering section 308 of the 1999 Constitution as amended to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica