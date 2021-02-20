Marginal Oilfields licencing: Court adjourns suit by Ijaw leaders

The Federal High Court, Yenagoa, yesterday adjourned until March 10, a suit by Ijaw leaders, seeking to halt licensing of marginal oilfields located in their domains. The Suit marked No. PHC/YEN/CS/81/2020 was filed by Chief Brown Agu (Opu Agu VIII), Mrs Rosemary John-Oduone, President Ijaw Women Connect and Mr. Femowei Friend. Justice Abimbola Awogboro adjourned the case, following an appeal by the Defence Counsel, Idris Imam for time to respond to the motion. Counsel to the plaintiffs, Emie Trofanowei had opposed the request for adjournment on the grounds that it was frivolous adding that the motion the defense was seeking time to respond to had been served on them for weeks.
