Marginalisation: A vote for Atiku will calm anger in S’East says Ihedioha

Former governor of Imo State, Emeka Ihedioha has said the emergence of the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) Atiku Abubakar as President, would help calm the anger of the people from the south eastern part of the country.

Ihedioha who spoke on Wednesday during a town hall meeting organised by youths of the party for students in the State capital with the theme “Youths and students as catalysts for PDP’s 2023 general election,” noted that the South Eastners were angry they have been marginalized.

While insisting that the administration of the All Progressive Congress (APC) has been a curse to the people of Imo and Nigeria at large, he enjoined the youths not to make mistake in voting another party that will compound their woes.

He said: “For us ordinarily, Imo is a PDP State,but we have been blown by a wave ,that’s why we have to work harder . It doesn’t come easy ,Southeast has invested tremendously in National development, we’re very industrious, we have done so much to advance the country’s technology but what we’re getting is not commensurate to it.

“That’s why there is fatigue,anger in the land ,APC administration has been a curse to the nation,but the dark days must soon be over ,we must not work in anger ,our faculty must be intact ,it’s important we come out of the misery but we’re going to be very careful.

“We must work in tandem with the National ,we have to win twenty five percent across the States plus FCT and we believe it’s tilting to the one that will unify the country once again ,that’s why everybody from west,east north should vote for Atiku Abubakar ,it has become necessary to bring in the man that understands the country.

“For us in Imo ,it’s obvious insecurity has taken over our State,we need a president that can restore it,so that we can go back to our villages again without fear,all National opinion polls gives Atiku an edge ,our future with him in the southeast is guaranteed”.

Deputy director Youth Mobilisation for Atiku Presidential Campaign, Chinonso Obasi,a former member of the 2014 National Confab emphasised that it is only Atiku that will implement all the recommendations beneficiary to the southeast as proposed by the Confab.

Obasi said ” The recommendations of the Confab if implemented would have benefitted the Igbo ,it proposed for extra States,it is only here we have five States others have 6 and seven,but Atiku has promised to implement it for us if he becomes president.

“The Confab also recommended that the southeast as a result of the civil war would be reconstructed, rebuild,but that has not happened, he would implement it for us,again for Nigeria Staudents ,they will have access to loan as recommended in the Confab, he has set aside $10 billion for youth employment, all these the youth will benefit by voting for him on Saturday.”

