News

Marginalisation: Oro Think Tank’s allegation against Gov Emmanuel unjustified

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The allegation of marginalisation against Governor Udom Emmanuel by the Oro Think Tank is unfair and has no basis in objectivity, the Akwa Ibom State branch of the Civil Liberties Organisation, CLO, has declared.

In a release signed by its Chairman, Otuekong Franklyn Isong, the CLO said the statement signed by a former Commissioner for Information, Prince Chris Abasi Eyo, on behalf of the socio-cultural organisation, where they took up issues with the recent board appointments and accused Mr. Udom Emmanuel, Governor of Akwa Ibom State of marginalising Oron Federal Constituency in the composition of the boards is not justified.

“We share and completely agree with the fact that one of the cardinal responsibilities of a socio-political group is to agitate and advocate for the interest of entity they speak for. However, while we are not holding brief for the government, we wish to disagree with the Oro Think Tank on the above issue”, CLO stated.

The CLO noted with delight that Governor Udom Emmanuel, since his election in 2015 and re-election in 2019, has been fair in the distribution of appointments across the three senatorial districts and across the main ethnic groups that make up the State.

“As an international civil society organisation, which is a watchdog of the society, we would have long taken the governor to task if we had discovered any tinge of marginalisation but, the governor has been fair and balanced in the manner he has distributed political offices in the State”.

“For instance, apart from the Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Emmanuel Ekuwem, an accomplished Oro Nation professional whose office is the engine room of government, Oron federal constituency also has the Commissioners for Culture and Tourism, Mr. Orman Esin and his Transport counterpart, Hon. Uno Etim Uno as key members of the Udom Emmanuel’s cabinet”, Otuekong Isong noted.

He argued that in fairness to the Governor, among the board members from Oron federal constituency are: Barrister Ekpenyong Ntekim, Chairman of the Board of Akwa Ibom State Polytechnic; Professor Peter Esuh, Chairman of the Land Use and Allocation Committee; Mr. George Henshaw who was Chairman, Technical School Board between 2016-2020, among several other apartments, advocating that a board appointment is the sole prerogative of the Governor and is a continuous exercise. We are sure the Governor is not done yet with such appointments.

“While we encourage the Oro Think Tank to fight for its interest, we advise them not to push this issue of marginalisation as we are convinced the Governor has been fair and transparent in his appointments across the tripod of ethnic interests that make up our dear state”, the release stated.

Below is the full text of CLO’s Press Release

CLO Commends Gov Emmanuel Over Spread Of Appointments In Akwa Ibom

The Press Release by the Oro Think Tank on Marginalisation: Our Position

We have read in a section of the media, the above referenced issue derived from a press release by a socio- political group Oro Think Tank.

In a statement signed by a former Commissioner for Information, Prince Chris Abasi Eyo, the group took up issues with the recent board appointments and accused Mr. Udom Emmanuel, Governor of Akwa Ibom State for marginalising Oron Federal Constituency in the composition of the boards.

We share and completely agree with the fact that one of the cardinal responsibilities of a socio-political group is to agitate and advocate for the interest of entity they speak for. However, while we are not holding brief for the government, we wish to disagree with the Oro Think Tank on the above issue.

We observe that Governor Udom Emmanuel, since his election in 2015 and re-election in 2019, has been fair in the distribution of appointments across the three senatorial districts and across the main ethnic groups that make up the State.

As an international civil society organisation, which is a watchdog of the society, we would have long taken the governor to task if we had discovered any tinge of marginalisation but, the governor has been fair and balanced in the manner he has distributed political offices in the State.

For instance, apart from the Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Emmanuel Ekuwem, an accomplished Oro Nation professional whose office is the engine room of government, Oron federal constituency also has the Commissioners for Culture and Tourism, Mr. Orman Esin and his Transport counterpart, Hon. Uno Etim Uno as key members of the Udom Emmanuel’s cabinet.

Among the board members from Oron federal constituency are: Barrister Ekpenyong Ntekim, Chairman of the Board of Akwa Ibom State Polytechnic; Professor Peter Esuh, Chairman of the Land Use and Allocation Committee; Mr. George Henshaw who was Chairman, Technical School Board between 2016-2020, among several other apartments.

A board appointment is the sole prerogative of the Governor and is a continuous exercise. We are sure the Governor is not done yet with such appointments.

While we encourage the Oro Think Tank to fight for its interest, we advise them not to push this issue of marginalisation as we are convinced the Governor has been fair and transparent in his appointments across the tripod of ethnic interests that make up our dear state.

Signed:
Otuekong Franklyn Isong
Chairman, Civil Liberties Organisation
Akwa Ibom State.
Dated 20th February, 2021

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Insecurity: Buhari has failed, Northern youths cry out

Posted on Author Baba Negedu KADUNA

Youths from across the 19 northern states and Abuja yesterday rose from a two-day meeting in Kaduna under the auspices of the Joint Action Committee of Northern Youth Association (JACOM) with a declaration that President Muhammadu Buhari, who is also from the region, has failed in taming the prevailing insecurity in the zone.   A […]
News

EFCC re-arraigns oil firm Directors over £2.6bn fraud

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Wednesday re-arraigned four Directors of an oil firm, Petro Union Oil and Gas Limited, before Justice Mohammed Liman of a Federal High Court in Lagos on a 13-count charge of alleged £2.6 billion fraud. The four Directors, Abayomi Kukoyi (Trading under the name and style of Gladstone Kukoyi […]
News

Joe Biden accepts Democratic nomination for president

Posted on Author Reporter

  Joe Biden has accepted the Democratic nomination as their presidential candidate in the November election. Biden’s nomination came on the second night of the party’s virtual National Convention under the theme, “Leadership Matters”. His emergence followed the announcement of votes by party delegates from across the country via video messages. The candidate immediately took […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica