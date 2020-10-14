Arts & Entertainments

Marine deck officer releases book on how to live good life

Captain Chigozie Harbor, a marine deck officer with specialty in subsea and diving vessels, has written a book which focuses on how to live good life. ‘Lessons from the Sea: a Sailor’s Disclosure on how to Live the Good Life’’ is a timely intervention at a time mankind is facing the uncertainty posed by the covid-19 pandemic.

In the book, Harbor shares lessons on why the way to live well is by guarding your mind. The book expounds on such issues as the law of attraction, the illusion of ego and the psychology of social comparison.

‘Lessons from the Sea’ has been positively received by the public. Professor Greg Iyke Ibe, founder and Chancellor of Gregory University, Uturu, in his foreword to the book, remarked that the book “is designed to create in the mind of the reader, the logical framework to the good life of fulfillment.” Dr. John Abraham Godson, a former member of the Polish Parliament, describes ‘Lessons from the Sea’ as a “masterpiece”.

He notes further: “I started out reading the book just to review it; I ended up highlighting passages that are powerful and very striking. This is indeed very deep, and I recommend it to everyone who wants a changed life of success, happiness, and fulfillment.”

“We consider this book and our other motivational titles as timely interventions” says the CEO of Purple Shelves Limited, Amara Chimeka. “As the publisher, we are glad to be associated with the author and the book.

There is no better time to be reminded to secure and guard your mind as these times when the hearts of many are frail.” The book, which was slated for release in August 2020, is currently available in all bookshops across Nigeria, including local and international digital book distribution platforms.

