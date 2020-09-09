Maritime academy battles to wriggle out of chaos

Forty-three years after, Maritime Academy of Nigeria (MAN), established to train shipboard officers and ratings as well as shorebased management personnel, has applied a new dimension to tackle theft, infrastructural, personnel challenges, BAYO AKOMOLAFE reports

Prompted by maladministration arising from deviations from its core mandates of producing seafarers for the maritime industry, the Federal Ministry of Transportation constituted a committee in January 2017 to audit the Maritime Academy of Nigeria (MAN) and make recommendations to the ministry .

Issues

Before the intervention, MAN was faced with dearth of teaching aids, inadequate lecturers, deplorable hostels with crowded rooms, makeshift library facility with inadequate current books of reference, poor filing/data management system, decaying state of sporting facilities, abandoned projects, negative publications by the media, misplacement of priorities in the application of resources, c ertificate rackets by some staff and activities of some contractors.

Other problems include huge debt profile, picketing of the academy by some individuals from the host community, irregular funding by Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), poor salary for academic staff and poor attitude to work by some staff.

Presently, it was learnt that the challenges caused by some members of the host community has not improved from what it has been in the past. For instance, there are some criminal elements within the host community who were using the general population as a shield to carry out all their crimes. Worried by the deplorapble condition in the school, the ministry set up a committee to restructure and reposition the academy, with a view to bringing the institution at par with like academies worldwide.

The committee concluded its assignment in March 2018 and proposed useful recommendations, especially training reforms. Intervention The Rector of the academy, Commodore D . E Effedua (rtd), explained that the intervention of the ministry had led to a review of existing curriculum, adding that the review was conducted with inputs from the International Maritime Organisation (IMO), United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR), Association of Marine Engineers and Ship Surveyors of Nigeria (AMES), National Association of Master Mariners (NAMM) and the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA).

Consequently, the number of cadets’ intake, which hitherto was about 1,800, was reduced to 259 in the 2018/2019 academic session and 261 for the 2019/2020 academic session. Impediments In the past, the rector said: “There are contractors who have always held the academy hostage.

These set of people have allies within the works, procurement and bursary departments of the academy. They conspire to manoeuvre documents, demanding payments for non-existent projects.

“They write all kinds of fake petitions and deploy blackmails efforts to paint my office dirty just because I blocked all leakages. When anti-graft agencies or the National Assembly invites them, to defend their allegations, they simply vanish.”

Also, he stressed that the ministry fashioned ways of enhancing quality training. Consequently, Effedua added that constraints of decay in training facilities, employment of unqualified lecturers as well as other irregularities such as over-crowded hostel rooms, poor library facilities, dearth of teaching aids and relevant books of reference were addressed.

Training In order to avoid the mistakes of the past, the rector noted that the academy had trained15 of its staff in India as both users and maintainers at the manufacturer’s facilities, adding that the ICT team was fully involved in the training as they could now assemble, dismantle as well as carry out repairs on the simulators.

In the area of capacity building, he said that MAN had continued to provide quality training and had been able to train over 8,000 Nigerian professionals who were already deployed in the maritime industry. Also, he said that the academy had been able to train over 456 cadets within this period, saying that the classrooms were smart classrooms equipped with smart boards and other electronic teaching aids.

Insecurity

The rector further explained that the security architecture of the academy had been overhauled to check criminal activities, especially theft of government properties. He said: “The exact staff strength of the academy could not be determined when the minister assumed duty. This necessitated an audit exercise using biometrics to capture all staff of the academy.

The outcome revealed that as at July 2018, the staff strength of the academy was 639 as against the strength of 804 previously declared; thus, weeding out 165 ghost workers previously in the system. “As part of the exercise, a new smart identity card was issued to the present staff.

The card has a micro-chip that contains all information about each staff and is also configured for access control as well as the biometric staff attendance clock-in/clock-out systems installed to check attendance related infractions by staff.”

Partnership Three years after the new management was inaugurated by the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, the rector explained that the academy was the only institution in Africa that has multifunctional classroom.

Effedua added that partners at the ARI of India had assured the management of the academy that all the simulators needed in the school would be in Nigeria by the end of September 2020 as soon as the embargo on international flights gets relaxed.

Also, he explained that a master mariner from India and the academy was looking forward to engaging more qualified international lecturers to support Nigerian professionals. Last line There is need by government to provide quality training for Nigerian professionals, who are already in the maritime industry.

Like this: Like Loading...