Maritime Academy takes delivery of training equipment

The Maritime Academy of Nigeria (MAN), Oron, has taken delivery of an Helicopter Underwater Escape Training (HUET) equipment, which will enable the academy run courses and training for offshore operations in Nigerian oil and gas sector.

The training equipment is important for anyone who flies an helicopter. It is a necessary training for members of the armed forces aircrew, emergency service departments such as the fire brigade and for people who work offshore. However, the academy noted that the training exercise was being used for corporate events and work team building days – a lot more exciting than falling backwards and letting your colleagues catch you. It noted: “The training takes place in a purpose-built indoor pool. You are trained in something called a dunker.

“The dunker is a helicopter simulator that can be submerged in the water. It can rotate 180 degrees, meaning that escapes from an upside down position can be practiced, useful for if you need to escape a helicopter that’s capsized.

“As well as learning how to safely and effectively escape an underwater helicopter, the training also covers the use of equipment such as breathing apparatus. “The course combines practical exercises with learning the theory about various escape techniques, safe deployment of equipment, and various emergency procedures and when to use them. When you’re in the dunker you will perform escapes in various positions of rotation, and at various levels of submersion, as well as practicing escaping in the dark.”

Our Reporters

