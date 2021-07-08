Maritime academy to become university

The Senate has passed a bill to upgrade the Maritime Academy, Oron, in Akwa-Ibom State, into a full-fledged University for Maritime Studies. In a presentation on behalf of the committee’s Chairman, Senator Ahmad Babba Kaita (APC-Katsina), Senator Sandy Onuh (PDPCross River) explained that upgrading the academy into a university would help Nigeria in achieving the prerequisites of the International Maritime Organisation Convention on standard of training, certification and watch-keeping for seafarers.

He added that the university would afford students the opportunity to specialise in international shipping and waterways transportation, port operations, management as well as exploitation and exploration of oil and gas as a boost for Nigeria’s economy. Onuh said Nigeria presently recorded losses in the maritime sector, a development which was largely due to deficits in manpower and seafarers.

