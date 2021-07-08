News

Maritime academy to become university

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe Comment(0)

The Senate has passed a bill to upgrade the Maritime Academy, Oron, in Akwa-Ibom State, into a full-fledged University for Maritime Studies. In a presentation on behalf of the committee’s Chairman, Senator Ahmad Babba Kaita (APC-Katsina), Senator Sandy Onuh (PDPCross River) explained that upgrading the academy into a university would help Nigeria in achieving the prerequisites of the International Maritime Organisation Convention on standard of training, certification and watch-keeping for seafarers.

He added that the university would afford students the opportunity to specialise in international shipping and waterways transportation, port operations, management as well as exploitation and exploration of oil and gas as a boost for Nigeria’s economy. Onuh said Nigeria presently recorded losses in the maritime sector, a development which was largely due to deficits in manpower and seafarers.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

ICC/Amnesty International: Enemies of Nigeria must be prepared to meet the masses – NDF

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The National Democratic Front (NDF) has warned the International Criminal Court (ICC), Amnesty International (AI) and other “enemies of Nigeria” to prepare to meet the masses, whose lives they are jeopardizing with their subversive activities. The NDF made this known on Tuesday in reaction to the alarm that these international organisations are colluding to undermine Nigeria’s war […]
News

Enugu retired teachers tackle Ugwuanyi over unpaid pension

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma

Retired primary school teachers in Enugu State yesterday appealed to the relevant authorities to consider their plight and pay them their accumulated pension. They also claimed that they were yet to get their gratuity since 2009. The retired teachers told journalists in Enugu that some of them that retired for some years were yet to […]
News

Architects laud Fayemi’s urban renewal policy

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

Chairman, Nigerian Institute of Architects (NIA), Ekiti State Chapter, Architect Wale Ajayi, has described Governor Kayode Fayemi’s urban renewal policy as a model that would expand the economic landscape of the state in the future. Ajayi, who is a Senior Special Assistant to Ekiti State Governor on Public Buildings and Infrastructure, said the four model […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica