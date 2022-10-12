Maritime bodies design action plan for Nigeria, others

A new plan to protect Nigeria and other waters in West and Central Africa for 10 years has been agreed upon by International Maritime Organisation and Maritime Organisation of West and Central Africa (MOWCA) in London, BAYO AKOMOLAFE reports

In 2021, the Ports Facility Security Officers Forum of Nigeria (PFSOFN) said that criminal activities and attendant loss of billions of dollars had posed significant threats to the economy and national security of states that make up the Gulf of Guinea. Worried by this, the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) and the Maritime Organisation of West and Central Africa (MOWCA) last week agreed to embark on a Joint Action Plan (JAP) to support maritime security, safe, efficient and environment friendly shipping in Nigeria, Benin, Togo and other countries in the Gulf of Guinea. At the regional level in 2013, the Federal Government and other West African governments collaborated on efforts to secure the gulf against transnational organised crimes, following the Yaoundé Code of Conduct signed in Cameroon by 25 governments. This agreement produced new maritime security architecture, built around information and intelligence sharing as well as coordinated naval operations. Although the Nigerian Maritime and Safety Agency (NIMASA) said that Nigeria had recorded zero sea robbery and piracy attacks in its waterways since the last quarter of 2021 till date, it was, however, learnt that the latest Joint Action Plan (JAP), agreed by IMO Secretary General, Kitack Lim, MOWCA Secretary General, Dr Paul Adalikwu, and transportation ministers from West and Central African countries would give more confidence to safety of ships, crew members and cargoes on African waters. Prior to this development, the Director-General of NIMASA, Dr Bashir Jamoh, said: “What we did was to establish what we call Joint Industry Working Group; to open up our system to the international community and we told them that Nigeria is not the only country where there is insecurity or piracy but they always point to Nigeria only. “Through that group, all stakeholders in our own industry now meet every month to discuss the progress of maritime insecurity in Nigeria and the entire Gulf of Guinea. We now have an agreement between NIMASA, Nigerian Navy and the International Coordinating Centre at Yaounde, Cameroun, so that we can address issues that have to do with maritime security. So by extension, in the entire Gulf of Guinea, we have not had a piracy attack since March, 2022.”

JAP operation

To buttress the agency’s efforts, the two bodies agreed that the JAP in its first phase, would be operational from 2022 to 2032 and be implemented to align towards the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), African Maritime Transport Charter, African Integrated Maritime Strategy 2050, African Charter on Maritime Security, Safety and Development. Adalikwu described JAP as a bold step towards ensuring improved safety of ships, crew members and cargoes on African waters especially in the West and Central African regions, adding that the move would engender more technical cooperation between IMO and MOWCA for strategic human capital development that would leverage on technology.

Attribute

He stressed that JAP would include the implementation of the extant MOWCA Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) of the Sub- Regional Integrated Coast Guard Function Network for West and Central Africa signed in Dakar 2008 at the regional level. Also, Adalikwu said the features of JAP would include: “Organising workshops and implementing appropriate steps to harmonise legal measures across West and Central Africa, while ensuring that pirates and persons committing maritime crimes do not evade prosecution; implementing the appropriate actions to advance the delivery of MOWCA Information and Communication Centre (CINFOCOM). “Developing and executing a long-term road map for the creation of an African Maritime Organisation (AMO) like the European Maritime Safety Agency (EMSA)– endorsed by the African Union Commission (AUC) – carrying out functions in support of the AUC maritime charters and strategies, while also supporting and complementing the work of the IMO in Africa when fully operational. Implementation of appropriate actions to close any gaps in providing technical assistance in building institutional and human capacity to MOWCA member States in areas such as: Implementing IMO instruments e.g., conventions, resolutions, codes and guidelines.”

Past efforts

Prior to this development, the United States and Europe had contributed to a lot of financial and human resources to maritime security in order to ensure peace and promote economic prosperity of West African waters. For instance, the European Union countries and the United States had increasingly deployed naval vessels to the region to combat organised criminal groups targeting commercial ships. To strengthen this, the Danish Navy sent a frigate to the area in 2021, while France, Spain and Portugal regularly patrol Nigerian, Benin and other West African waters. Also, the United States hosted multinational naval exercises in the area that were meant to improve counter-piracy operations and impede illegal fishing.

Last line

There should be more cooperation at the regional and global levels in order to consolidate the efforts of the governments in the Gulf of Guinea willing to secure their waters from criminal activities.

