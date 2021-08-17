Business

Maritime: Firms raise alarm as violence threatens flow of goods

Maritime companies under the umbrella of Baltic and International Maritime Council (BIMCO) are raising concerns over incessant cases of piracy and violence against crews, especially in Nigeria, Togo and other West African region.

 

It was gathered that shipping companies now spent a lot of money on armed guards or deploying other methods in protecting ships against pirates in the region.

 

As part of efforts to further protect their cargoes on the sea, no fewer than 361 organisations across the maritime  industry globally have signed the Gulf of Guinea Declaration on Suppression of Piracy in order to put an end to scourge of piracy against ships in the region. BIMCO is one of the largest international organisations of ship owners in the world.

 

The companies explained that the increasing cases would disrupt maritime trade on the continent since the route is of great global interest as it carries ships of almost every flag. It would be recalled that there had been increasing cases of piracy along Gulf of Guinea with 50 crew kidnappings by pirates in the first seven months of this year.

 

Also, latest report by the International Maritime Bureau Piracy Reporting Centre (IBM PRC) and Peace and Security Council noted that during the first three months of 2021, there was only one incident of reported piracy around Somalia and there are fears of increasing such cases as a result of COVID-19.

 

While 33 incidents of piracy were reported in the last quarter of 2020, six cases were reported in the second quarter of 2021. The bureau report also noted that the number of kidnapped crew in the region also declined from 50 in the last quater of 2020 to 10 in the second quarter of 2021.

 

The bureau’s Director, Michael Howlett, said pirates operating within the Gulf of Guinea were well-equipped to attack farther away from shorelines and are unafraid to take violent action against innocent crews.

 

He noted: “It’s critical that seafarers remain cautious and vigilant when travelling in nearby waters and report all incidents to the regional authorities and the IMB PRC.

 

“Only improved knowledge sharing channels and increased collaboration between maritime response authorities will reduce the risk to seafarers in the region.”

Howlett commended efforts by the Federal Government of Nigeria in tackling the challenge of piracy in the region, adding that reporting all incidents to the Regional Authorities and IMB PRC would ensure seafarers maintain pressure against pirates.

