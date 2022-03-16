Maritime security: $195.3m Deep Blue HLS contract followed due process- Ameachi

…company met all requirements- BPE

The Minister for Tr a n s p o r t a – tion, Mr. Rotimi Amaechi, yesterday insisted that the award of a $195.3 million contract to Deep Blue HLS International for the supply of security and surveillance equipment to fight crime in the nation’s coastal waters was legally consummated. The minister, who disclosed this while testifying before the House of Representatives Committee on Navy investigating the contract, said Nigeria was recently given an award by the African Union (AU) in Nairobi for improved maritime security because of the contract.

Amaechi said he originated the memo to the president for the award of the contract and it went to through the Federal Executive Council (FEC), while the Bureau for Public Procurement (BPP) issued certificate of no objection. He said: “I will say to you that we followed all the processes.

The first process was the request for proposal, which scaled through. “The next thing was the BPP, and if you go to annexure 2, you will see the BPP approval. So, we had the certificate of no objection. At the end of the approval, we went to the cabinet.”

The minister explained that before the processes, the president had set up different committees to study the proposal and it was okayed. He said before the contract, Nigeria was ranked number three in the world in maritime crime adding that security has significantly improved in Nigerian waters.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...