Maritime Security: Nigeria strengthens deep ties with European Union

The Nigeria Navy has strengthened deep ties with the delegates from France, Spain, Denmark, Portugal, Greece , Italy and other European members on maritime security, especially as it relates to the Gulf of Guinea.

The European Union , head of delegates in Nigeria and Senior Coordinator to the Gulf of Guinea, Mr. Nicolas Berlanga declared yesterday, during the joint Nigeria-European Union collaborative ceremony held at the Western Naval Command, Naval base Apapa.

He said that “ The idea now is, we thought that it is good we coordinate internally and be better and engage strategically with Nigerian Navy, Spanish, Portugal, France Italy, Greece ,Denmark and other European members state, at least that is what we are doing here today, it is not only the European Union and the members state, we are working together and offering our partnership to the Nigerian navy.

“The efforts that the Nigerian Navy is doing to strengthen the insecurity in the Gulf of Guinea, it is also a work from which we are benefiting because freedom of navigation, freedom of the best economic activities is also our freedom”.

The Chief of Naval Staff(CNS), Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo said that, “The struggle against maritime insecurity is a collaborative effort that no single country or region can tackle alone , ECOWAS in conjunction with the Economic Community of Central African States formulated the Yaounde code of conduct as a foundation for broad based regional maritime security along the entire gulf of guinea.”

Gambo, whose speech was read through the Chief of Policy and Plans, Rear Admiral Saidu Suleiman Garba said that, “The security partnership goes beyond Africa, embracing the European Union and other key international players geographically outside the gulf of guinea is of global importance as a crucial maritime route.

The CNS mentioned some of the crimes that posed threat to the gulf of guinea to include, “ Piracy, armed robbery at sea, kidnapping of seafarers, illegal unreported and unregulated fishing, smuggling, trafficking and transnational organised crimes pose a major threat to maritime security in the gulf of guinea.”

Fielding questions from the journalists, Garba said that, “I want to say that Nigeria is very happy to work with the European Union to build strategic partnership towards maritime security. We intend to develop protocols and procedures that will enhance information sharing as well as intelligent sharing.

“ Subsequently, we would see how we can work together in the areas of operations and tactics at the lower level, so it is a good partnership that will be a win win for all of us , considering that international trade has no border, particularly when we talk about the commons , the commons is the seas and the seas belong to all of humanity , in order for you to get the seas working , you need a whole of humanity to work together and that is why we are happy not only the European union but all other international communities to work with us. in order to preserve our seas.”

Earlier, the Flag Officer Commanding, (FOC), Western Naval Command(WNC), Rear Admiral Yakubu Wambai said that, “The aim of this event is to further deepen the ties between Nigeria and European Union in the maritime domain, ultimately leading to a stronger strategic partnership in this field.

“The sea remains the most veritable means of transportation that nations , individuals and groups have exploited to prosper and become relevant.”

