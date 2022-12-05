News

Maritime Security: Our relationship with NNPCL cordial, no rift – Navy

…says Service didn’t accuse coy of exaggerating oil theft figure

The Nigerian Navy has refuted claims that it accused the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) of exaggeration of oil theft figures, saying both institutions enjoy a harmonious working relationship.

To underscore the synergy between the two bodies, as well as the mutual efforts towards containing economic sabotage in the nation’s maritime domain, the Navy said plans have been concluded for the “return of the ‘Fisicalisation’ process, which was stopped in the late 1980s”.

According to a statement by the Director of Information (DINFO), Naval Headquarters, Commodore Olukayode Ayo-Vaughan, the process will ensure that naval personnel will now be present at offshore oil loading terminals/platforms.

This, he noted, is with a view to “physically sight(Iing) the meter reading at the point of loading of crude oil to tankers at sea.

“The first set of naval personnel to soon commence this task were sponsored by NNPCL and trained in the UAE and at Uyo, Akwa-Ibom State,” he said.

 

