Maritime takes shape amid challenges

Regardless of government’s efforts, trade facilitation and other services in the maritime industry were hampered by high cost of shipping, low vessel traffic, poor infrastructure, insecurity, illegal charges and long cargo dwell times in 2022, BAYO AKOMOLAFE reports

This year, decarbonisations of shipping and new environmental regulations were the top two issues that dominated the maritime industry in Nigeria and other countries. Also, the Ukraine and Russian war, which started in the first quarter of the year, wreaked havoc on maritime transport and logistics, clogging some ports and closing others, reconfiguring routes, extending delays and pushing up shipping costs in the port. Although the delays have improved, in Nigeria, high cost of marine fuel, shipping, smuggling and surcharges affected maritime trade in the year.

Surcharges

For instance, rise in marine fuel costs prompted a French shipping liner, CMA CGM, to implement a Bunker Recovery Adjustment Factor (BRAF) for vessels calling at Lagos and Tincan Island ports since August 1 2022 till further notice, as cargoes being ferried from North European, West Med, North Africa, Adriatic, Black Sea, Baltic & Scandinavia to the ports attracted €198 per TEU for dry; €238 per TEU for reefer; United Kingdom: £172 per TEU for dry, £252 per TEU for reefer, while cargoes from Turkey, Egypt, Lebanon would attract $210 per TEU for dry and $252 per TEU for reefer.

Imports and exports

In the first half of the year, the National Bureau of Statistics’ (NBS) reports revealed that the country recorded a trade surplus of N2 trillion or 37 per cent with total exports valued at N7.4 trillion and imports worth N5.4 trillion.

New port

Also, the new Lekki Deep sea Port was completed after spending $1.5billion in the year to enable the country compete in shipping in West African region.

Coastal trade

Moreover, the Federal Government appointed five commercial banks for the disbursement of the N278.5 billion Cabotage Vessel Financing Find (CVFF), 17 years after it commenced collection of the funds. They include: Union Bank, Zenith Bank, Polaris Bank, United Bank for Africa, UBA, and Jaiz Bank. They will serve as Primary Lending Institutions for the disbursement of the funds. However, ship owners complained that the amount declared by the government was less than they have contributed.

Piracy

Durung the year, the International Maritime Bureau (IMB) recorded 12 incidents against ships in the Gulf of Guinea (GoG) between January and June 2022. It is the lowest number of reported piracy incidents across the globe in 28 years. The bureau explained that the 12 incidents reported in the Gulf of Guinea in the first half of the year include 10 armed robberies and two piracy, saying that the overall number of incidents fell.

Port terminal

The Seaport Terminal Operators Association of Nigeria (STOAN) said that the concession of the nation’s seaports had saved the country over $1.6 billion (N1.1 trillion) in the last 16 years. The Chairman of STOAN, Princess Vicky Haastrup, explained that the amount saved translated to about $100 million annually since the port was concessioned.

Customs

Notwithstanding, the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) took delivery of three scanners to facilitate trade in the port. However, the activities of Webb Fontaine, a firm engaged by the Federal Government to provide IT infrastructure and telecommunication services, almost crippled NCS trade facilitation in the year. The service also imposed several Debit Notes and fines on importers for under declaration of cargoes and infractions. Following complaints, strikes and anger, the House of Representatives Committee on Customs and Excise called on the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) to streamline the Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) causing friction between customs and stakeholders in the period. For instance, the Chairman of the committee, Leke Abejide, had’ during the oversight visit to the various commands under Zone A, Lagos, observed that there was a lingering impasse between terminal operators, customs, licensed agents and other stakeholders over the VIN issue at all the ports.

NIWA

Following the untapped resources in the inland waterways, the Minister of Transportation, Mu’azu Sambo, during the period under review, inaugurated a technical working group for the channel management between Escravos, Onitsha and Baro Port on the Niger River on Public Private Partnership (PPP) arrangement. For instance, the minister explained that the primary objective was to invest, maintain and operate a high grade inland waterways channel between Baro River Port, Onitsha River Port to the Warri Port at the Niger River and onward connection to the Gulf of Guinea for a sustainable maritime transportation route.

NPA

Within the same period, the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) resolved to provide tariff reliefs to vessels willing to patronise Calabar Port. According to the authority’s Managing Director, Mohammed Bello-Koko, importers patronising other neighbouring ports due to the challenges faced in Calabar Port must be brought back, noting that Calabar Port has come back to live as a vessel berthed at Ecomarine terminal where it discharged over 200 trucks and equipment. Also, six security patrol boats were procured and deployed to all pilotage districts to tackle incessant attacks of vessels in the port channel. It also created Forcado Signal Station to enable the port capture movement of service boats. Moreover government completed the bathymetric survey for the dedging of Escravos Channel. Other achievement by the government include the survey and mapping of the FairWay Buoy up to Warri-Sapele-Koko ports to the prescribed standards of the UKHO Charts, provision of 24 motor cycles deployed to aid effective monitoring of truck electronic-Call Up operation at Apapa/ Ijora axis to ease free flow of traffic and signing of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) for data digitalisation and exchange for effective integration of ports statistics.

NIMASA

Also, Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) signed off on the Certificate of Competency (CoC) of Nigerian seafarers for the year 2022. The agency’s Director-General, Dr Bachir Jamoh, noted that NIMASA was effecting its policy on reciprocity on matters of CoC, saying that any country that fails to recognise Nigeria COC, such actions would be reciprocated by Nigeria.

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) also approved three Public Private Partnership (PPP) projects to be executed in NIMASA. The projects, expected to generate over $1.1billion included the Eastern Offshore Waste Reception Facility, Central/ Western Offshore Waste Reception Facility and a Floating Dry Dock. The Secretary General of the International Maritime Organisation, IMO, Kitack Lim, during his visit to the country, declared Nigeria as a very important country not only to Africa but to the global economy.

Lim from Korea, said Koreans considered Nigeria a dream land and expressed hope for more cooperation between both countries. Also, as part of efforts to boost safe navigation of ships, Jamoh said that NIMASA would conduct a full bottom sweeping operation by deploying sonar imagery system with a view to establishing any existing natural or artificial obstacles lying on the seabed within the area of survey for this phase of the wreck removal exercise.

Shippers’ Council

The Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC) explained why the council could not sanction erring shipping companies over non-refund of container deposits to Nigerian importers. Its Executive Secretary, Emmanuel Jime, said he could not remember that anyone had lodged a complaint about a container deposit claim found to be in breach of the current container deposit regime.

Last line

Government should not derail from the foundation lade for maritime development in 2022, while more effort is still needed to tackle anti-trade practice in the industry.

