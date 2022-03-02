Business

Maritime threat: UN warns Nigeria, others on response

The United Nations Counterterrorism Centre (UNCC) has warned Togo, Ghana and Nigeria, among others, that some extremist groups gaining ground in some African waters have capacity to take control of key maritime infrastructures in the ports.

The United Nations body advised countries in West Africa to emulate Nigeria, using drones, which had become a viable option in its counter-piracy initiative. It noted that radars could be used to detect smaller vessels, especially at night and in bad weather. UNCC noted that terrorist groups were exploiting the existing gaps in border protection bey making use of maritime travel in both East and West Africa waters. The Head of border security management at UN Counter-terrorism Centre, Rocco Messina, said that terrorist groups were now carrying out attacks in African ports.

He disclosed this during a webinar hosted by UN to discuss technology and maritime border security, saying that it was vital to find a solution to the problem to prevent the travel and relocation of foreign terrorist fighters as they pose a major risk. Messina noted: “Surveillance technologies and high standards of security protocol are really critical. Relevant information about terrorist threats in maritime zones should be shared in real time.” Also, Legal and Policy Adviser for Kenya’s National Counter-terrorism Centre (KNCC), Robert Kibor, said the threat from extremists is now more severe than that of pirates. He said: “We have succeeded in terms of suppressing piracy but we are now seeing a new threat to maritime security in the form of terrorism and armed robberies at sea.

“We have moved from piracy to terrorism and this is bringing a lot of challenges. There are a number of solutions that we think can help this particular menace, information sharing, investigations and prosecutions and cross maritime borders.”

A researcher at the Institute for Security Studies, Denys Reva, said that drones and radar technology could be used in the fight against terrorists He said smaller boats were difficult to pick up on satellites and measures need to be enacted to better identify them. Reva stressed: “We cannot always rely on patrol vessels because they take their time to arrive and allow other actors to escape but this is where unmanned aerial vehicles could come into force.

“The use of drones have become a viable option and Nigeria is using them in its counter-piracy initiative and radars could be used to detect smaller vessels, especially at night and in bad weather.” Last week, UNCC noted that the United States had began its yearly counter-terrorism training programme for African forces in Ivory Coast, saying that the main focus was information sharing. According to the Commander of U.S. Special Operations Command Africa, Admiral Jamie Sands, the training programme, called Flintlock, brings together over 400 soldiers from across West Africa, to bolster their skills as they confront attacks by armed groups linked to Al Qaeda and ISIS.

 

