Maritime workers fret over rejection of seafarers’ certificates

Maritme Workers’ Union of Nigeria (MWUN) is worried over the continued denial of Nigeria’s Certificate of Competency (CoC) by some flags. The union urged the Federal Government to put machinery on ground to strengthen the country’s maritime training institutions to bring them at par with global standards.

It was learnt that seafaring countries like Philippines and The Netherlands had obtained approvals from the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) to expunge the ‘Near Coastal Voyage’ restrictions on the certification of seafarers.

However, Nigeria has refused to expunge the clauses in the IMO’s Convention on Standards of Training, Certification and Watchkeeping for Seafarers (STCW), which has confined her seafarers to the nation’s shores with limited CoC. Worried by this, the President General of the union, Comrade Adewale Adeyanju, said in Lagos that all was not rosy for Nigerian seafarers because of discrimination.

He said: “We find it expedient at this time to announce our worry over the continued denial of our certificate of competency by certain flag states, which limits the application of our seafaring competency in other climes; we therefore posit that government and its responsible agency pull up to gear up our acceptance in the global space.

“We seize this opportunity to call on government to put machinery on ground to strengthen our maritime training institution to bring them to par with global standards. “All is not rosy yet as we continue to face obstacles, which threaten to impair the seafarers’ capacity to reach its potential.”

Despite the massive investment in seafarers’ manpower development championed by the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), the seamen also complained about discrimination common among foreign companies.

According to a seafarer, Daniel Ikueyemi, the poor feedback mechanism at NIMASA had deprived the agency of the true impact of the investment in seafarers’ development. Ikueyemi lamented that most seafarers trained under the Nigerian Seafarers Development Programme (NSDP) were on the verge of having their Certificates of Competence (CoC) expire, noting that some had no resources to renew it because they never had an opportunity of going on board vessels even for a single day.

He proposed that the agency should create a seafarers’ desk at the agency with the objective of receiving valuable information and experiences of seafarers especially on practices onboard vessels.

According to him, this could be an avenue to enable the agency resolve the numerous problems associated with seafaring. He explained: “The duration of CoC is five years and it becomes useless if one doesn’t utilise it during that timeframe. Imagine the millions of dollars that has been spent on NSDP already. Nevertheless, NIMASA can’t give account of the number of cadets they have trained so far. A lot of people have left the system unnoticed.”

Also, Capt. Ola Alufa alleged that NIMASA was responsible for the discrimination of nation’s CoC and subsequent poor remuneration of Nigerian seafarers. He condemned the agency for clinging to detrimental clauses in the International Convention on Standards of Training, Certification and Watchkeeping for Seafarers (STCW).

Alufa blamed NIMASA for its refusal to expunge the clauses in the International Maritime Organisation (IMO)’s STCW, which confine Nigerian seafarers to the nation’s shores with limited CoCs.

The seafarer noted that the agency had not marketed Nigerian CoCs to the global shipping community to show that seafarers with the certificates were trained in tandem with global best practices

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...