Business

Maritime workers seek review of imported vehicle tariffs

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN) has called on the management of the Nigerian Shippers’ Council to give consideration to the proposal of Ports and Terminals Multiservices Limited (PTML) and other terminal operators for an increment in vehicle/car tariffs which has not been reviewed over a decade.

The union in a release by the head of Media, MWUN, Comrade John Kennedy Ikemefuna, over the weekend, said the review which is obtained in ENL, Josep dam, Port and Cargo and other terminals alike is to enable them to meet the obligations of their members, dockworkers to forestall an imminent break down of industrial peace in the nation’s seaports as they are the economic regulators in the sector.

The statement explained PTML and other terminals operators under the umbrella of the Seaports Terminals Operators (STOAN) have over the years borne the burden of wages, salaries, and allowances; with the management of Dockworkers as in saner economic climes, which unfortunately they cannot further shoulder due to the general inflation rate, deteriorating economic condition; increasing operational/administrative costs; high rate of exchange value and other such economic factors. It said, consequent to the above, PTML and other terminals operators have indicated their inability to meet the provisions of the minimum standard of Dock labour, which they recently negotiated and signed for implementation as supervised by the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) and NIMASA, unfortunately, the prevailing situation in the nation’s economy had directly hampered their capacity to implement the subsisting NJIC agreement. The union said, as a result of the above and the inability of the management to meet its obligations and Dockworkers expectations, there’s now rising tension amongst the rank and file of our Dockworkers members in all the terminals, ports, jetties, and all oil and gas platforms.

Our Reporters

Related Articles

Standard Organisation of Nigeria SON12
Business

SON partners Kano govt on export to Middle East market

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Determined to ensure that made-in- Nigeria goods meet international standards, the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) and Kano State government have expressed plan to explore areas of collaboration that would guarantee export of quality products to the Middle East market.   Speaking, Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje, said that there is need to strengthen […]
Business

Emirates’ new cabin interiors to gulp over $2bn

Posted on Author Stories, Wole Shadare

In a bid to give passengers some of the biggest customer experiences, the mega carrier, Emirates, is investing $2 billion to enhance its inflight cabins. The carrier is also undertaking a massive programme to retrofit over 120 aircraft with the latest interiors, plus an array of other service improvements across all cabins starting in 2022. […]
Business

Indigenous auto firm, Ingrace Group donates vehicle

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Enugu State government has expressed delight at the commitment of Ingrace Group in promoting indigenously manufactured vehicles in Nigeria. Speaking when a delegation from Ingrace Motors Nigeria Limited, led by its Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Chief Chinedu Onu, displayed the company’s brands and donated one of the vehicles to the state government recently, to […]

Leave a Comment