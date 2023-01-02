Mark cautions against politics of bitterness

Erstwhile Senate President David Mark, has cautioned politicians against politics of bitterness, saying it’s capable of undermining the conduct of this year’s election. Mark gave the caution yesterday in his 2023 message to Nigerians, urging all stakeholders to ensure that the electoral process is not marred by violence and irregularities. In a statement signed by his Special Adviser Paul Mumeh, the ex-military chief told Nigerians to ensure a free, fair, credible and acceptable election. He said: “All the stakeholders; the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the political parties, the security agencies, the Media and the civil society organisations (CSOs) should take it as a call to national service to ensure that the election is conducted without a hitch. “I crave for an electoral process that is devoid of irregularities. I hope for an election result that will not attract litigation where the loser willingly congratulates the winner. “This is the foundation and a sure way towards the socio-political and economic emancipation of the country.” Mark said he is optimistic that the outcome of the election will be satisfactory to all stakeholders if all the actors comply with the rules of the game. However, he warned against electoral violence that could portend grave danger for the country, urging candidates to the elections to educate their supporters against any act that could undermine the process. Mark reminded gladiators that everything must be done to protect and preserve the interests and territorial integrity of the country saying: “Whichever way it goes, we have no other country than Nigeria.”

