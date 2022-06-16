Sports

Mark D Ball Elite 8: Nigeria Customs win first game

Nigeria Customs male basketball team came from three sets down yesterday to win their opening match in Mark D Ball Elite 8 final championship by beating Delta Force 70-66 in a match dominated by the losers. Delta Force were clearly the better side in the first set winning with six clear points 18-12 against the highly rated Customs side. The second set also ended in favour of the boys from the Niger Delta region who won with a 10 points margin at 55-45.

The third set also ended well for the Delta side at 70-66 before the Customs side bounced back in the last set to win with a four-point margin. Speaking after the match a visibly angry Customs Coach, Mohammed Abba, blamed his boys for the lacklustre performance. He said that the encounter would have been a walkover if they had been in good form. “We won the game in the last quarter in which we were trailing by 14 points because we rested our best hands towards the end of the encounter and it paid off as we were able to triumph at the end,” he said.

 

