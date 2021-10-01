…Mark, Nnamani urge Nigerians to bury old prejudices, save country

News Top Stories

Former President of the Senate, Senator David Mark has called on Nigerians to bury old prejudices with regards to religion, tribe or ethnic leanings and embrace one another as that was the only way to build an enduring nation. In his goodwill message to Nigerians to mark the nation’s 61st Independence Anniversary, Mark noted that the security, socio- economic and political challenges confronting the country demanded that citizens jettisoned all primordial sentiments and work together to rescue Nigeria from the precipice.

Mark stated that there was an urgent need to harp on the things that bind Nigerians together instead of those that highlight differences and breed suspicion and unhealthy rivalry. He tasked governments at all levels to do all that is necessary to restore hope and rebuild citizens’ trust and confidence in leadership to actualize the project Nigeria.

“Nigeria has all it takes to overcome the challenges, but the government must live up to its responsibilities in order to earn the trust and confidence of the people. “The journey has been torturous, though eventful in many respects. There is strength in our diversity. Our government, religious and traditional leaders must continue to preach the message of hope and reignite the cando spirit of Nigerians.”

Mark counseled against divisive tendencies and asked the government to ensure justice, equity and fairness in the distribution and allocation of resources to every part of the country to ensure that no section feels marginalized or shortchanged. Chairman, Senate Committee on Cooperation and Integration in Africa/ NEPAD, Dr. Chimaroke Nnamani also cautioned Nigerians against holding on to old prejudices and animosities. In his goodwill message to mark Nigeria’s 61st Independence Anniversary, Nnamani noted that agitations by some ethnic nationalities were traceable to the inequalities and exclusiveness in the scheme of things.

The former governor of Enugu State and Senator representing Enugu East Senatorial District in the National Assembly said a new Nigeria is possible if the government is committed to building an egalitarian society where every citizen feels a sense of brotherhood, justice, equity and fairness. He bemoaned the unabating economic and security challenges bedeviling Nigeria, saying: “We need to review our approach with a view to fashioning out a workable solution to the intractable crises.”

