Mark Salutes Ortom at 62, extolls his positive impact in governance

Former President of the Senate, Senator David Mark, has extolled the Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, for what he described as his “dedication and commitment” shown towards the betterment of communities in the state in the last eight years of his administration.

Mark made the commendation in a message of felicitation he sent to the Governor on Sunday, in commemoration of his (Ortom’s) 62nd birthday.

In the message, which was signed by Paul Momeh, Special Adviser to Senator Mark, the former lawmaker, noted the momentous occasion, and hoped that it was filled with joy, love, and celebration for Ortom.

According to Mark, the leadership of Ortom has been a beacon of hope and inspiration for all the citizens of Benue, adding that the positive impact he made especially in security was noteworthy.

Part of the statement reads: “As you continue to lead our state towards peace and progress, we appreciate the hard work, dedication, and commitment that you have shown towards the betterment of our communities.

“Your leadership has been a beacon of hope and inspiration for all adding that the positive impact you have made especially in security is noteworthy.”

Senator Mark wished Ortom good health, happiness, and continued success in all his future endeavours.

He prayed: “May your birthday be filled with wonderful memories, surrounded by the love of family, friends, and well-wishers.”