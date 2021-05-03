News

MARK Z Real Estate Hits Billion Dollar Milestone

MARK Z’s latest business venture is Z Capital. Z Capital is a real estate private equity office focused on investing in real estate assets that lend themselves to wealth preservation and multi-generational wealth.

 

What does a billionaire CEO of two international companies value most? Mark Z has an answer to that question and it may not be what you think. “My life is very simple, and goes in the order of God, family, and work.” When asked what he’d do to change his life, he says “I wouldn’t change a thing. I’m glad I failed when I did—much of my success happened because I was vulnerable enough to be okay with trying as many things as I could in the industry, knowing very well that it might not work out.”

This extreme vulnerability is only possible by first overcoming fear, which is a valuable lesson Mark Z has to share. “Fear is a liar and it will kill your dreams if you’re not careful. But if you trick fear, and make the tough decisions anyway, you will win. Fear will paralyze you from greatness… The truth is that mindset has everything to do with perspective. Having an optimistic mindset increases the likelihood of formulating a winning perspective and achieving long-term success. A positive mindset is the difference between positivity and inspiration rather than criticism and doubt.”

 

Positivity and inspiration are what Mark Z has thrived on. But he knows that a successful business takes more than optimism. “Your business is only as good as the people who are running it. No great team was built alone. Be slow to hire and quick to fire and always look to upgrade your staff, making room for talent.”

 

Mark Z has done all of that and more, reaching levels of success many of us can’t fathom and he shows no signs of slowing down. Click here to get your home ZOLD with MARK Z Real Estate Experts or if you have an investment property you need managed click here to contact JMZ Management

 

