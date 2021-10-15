News

Market association empowers 500 members

At least, 500 women were yesterday empowered in the South-East geo-political zone of the federation by the United Business Women Associated (UBWA). The women were empowered during an event, which took place at the Sharon House in Onitsha, Anambra State, where equipment and items such as sewing machines, blending machines, bags of rice and wrappers were distributed to them.

Speaking on the empowerment programme, the President of the association, Mrs. Duru said she was through the programme encouraging the beneficiaries to live an active lifestyle, even as she noted that women are the heart of many homes. She, therefore, stressed that it was important to appreciate and empower them to enhance family and community development, even as she advised the women to avoid petty jealousy and rumour mongering. Duru said: “When you take your eyes off your goals and begin to look at the progress or success of others, it gives birth to jealousy.

