Market capitalisation dips further with N61bn loss

The Nigerian equities market yesterday tumbled for the third consecutive trading day as sell pressure continued following crave for capital gains. Meanwhile, the market breadth closed negative, producing 22 losers against 18 gainers. Key market indicators, the NGX ASI, declined by 0.30 per cent as bargain hunters leverage on the past gains recorded last week to take profit. Consequently, the All-Share Index dipped 116.96 basis points or 0.30 per cent to close at 38,328.13 as against 38,445.09 recorded the previous day while the market capitalisation of equities depreciated by N61 billion or 0.30 per cent to close at N19.977 trillion from N20.038 trillion. Meanwhile, a turnover of 157.26 million shares exchanged in 2,824 deals was recorded in the day’s trading. The premium subsector was the most active during the day (measured by turnover volume); with 65.4 million shares exchanged by investors in 882 deals. Volume in the subsector was largely driven by activities in shares of Zenith Bank Plc and Access Bank Plc. The banking subsector boosted by activities in shares of Fidelity Bank Plc and GTBank Plc followed with a turnover of 24.74 million shares traded in 440 deals. Shares of Tranex Plc led the gainers chart, appreciating by 9.88 per cent to close at 89 kobo per share. Prestige Assurance Plc followed with 6.52 per cent to close at 49 kobo per share while Chams Plc gained 4.76 per cent to close at 22 kobo per share.
