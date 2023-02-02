Business

Market capitalisation rises by N142.17bn on strong earnings

The Nigerian stock market continued to thrive on Wednesday, with the NGX All-Share Index rising by 0.49 per cent to 53,499.68 points, according to daily market statistics from Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX ASI). The boost came as companies reported strong earnings amid reporting season, leading to an increase in the market capitalisation of equities by N142.17 billion to N29.14 trillion. Financial services stocks dominated the day’s activity, accounting for 72.01 per cent of turnover, followed by ICT at 5.17 per cent and services at 4.77 per cent.

Despite a drop in daily trading volume of 19.91 per cent, investors still managed to exchange 200.36 million shares worth N5.52 billion in 4,328 deals. This shows that despite the decrease in activity, investors remain confident in the market’s performance.

The top performers of the day were Industrial and Medical Gases Nigeria Plc, Seplat Energies Plc, Northern Nigeria Flour Mills Plc, International Energy Insurance Plc, and Nigerian Aviation Handling Company Plc, which all recorded gains of over nine per cent.

These companies’ strong earnings reflect the positive sentiment in the market and are a sign of continued growth. On the other hand, the major decliners of the day were Guinness Nigeria Plc, Ardova Plc, Academy Press Plc, RT Briscoe Plc, and Cornerstone Insurance Plc, which all recorded losses of over 8%. Despite these declines, the overall gain in the market capitalisation shows that the market remains robust and positive. In conclusion, the Nigerian stock market continues to show promise, with the increase in market capitalisation reflecting the strong earnings reports from companies. The dominance of financial services stocks in the day’s turnover is a positive sign, as is the continued confidence of investors, even with a decrease in daily trading volume. The top performers and major decliners both reflect the market’s dynamic and ever-changing nature, with the overall gain in market capitalisation highlighting the strength of the Nigerian stock market.

 

