Market data: Stakeholder highlights benefits to stock investors

Investors have been urged to accord market data priority on the Nigerian stock market as it will make them achieve success in capital market activities, especially at a period the financial market is volatile.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Absa Securities, Mr Akinkunmi Majaro, described market data as a valuable recourse for portfolio investors during a challenging cycle. “Hence, capital market data is designed to provide market participants with in-depth knowledge of market conditions.

“Considering the various challenges besetting the global economy, these investors need accurate data to make informed investment decisions to avoid unfavourable market moves,” he added.

There has been an increasing trend of data dependence in capital market participation and decision making. Globally, there is an increase in the reliance of market data as a tool for making sound financial decisions, and the Ni- gerian case is no different.

A study carried out by Refinitiv in 2020 shows that 57 per cent of capital markets professionals expect to spend more time analysing data, and 74 per cent believe data analysis to be the most important skill that will be required to work on the future trading desk.

The importance of data for improved participation at the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) Limited was highlighted by its CEO, Mr Temi Popoola, at an earlier workshop where he stated that the bourse continues to promote a high level of market transparency by enabling easy access to quality real time market data to all participants, including regulators.

He emphasised that market data such as transaction prices, bids/offers and other trading information becomes the bedrock for price discovery and investment strategies.

In line with Absa’s commitment to improving performance in the capital market, the bank has created an online interactive platform where updates on price movements, different investment portfolio options, data on global stock market as well as exchangetraded funds are shared to help investors make informed trading and investment decisions and manage their financial future.

This comes on the heels of the NGX and MTN Nigeria Communications Plc signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to further promote financial literacy and enhance retail participation in the Nigerian capital market.

The Absa online interactive platform and other initiatives such as the NGX and MTNN collaborative efforts will further entrench the deployment of technology as technology as-a-service to develop capital market solutions, enhance capacity development, and ultimately promote the use of date to improve participation in the capital market.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...