‘Market deserves more for foreign capital inflows’

Nigeria has continued to experience decline in foreign exchange earnings as well as revenues accruable to the federation. This is mainly due to volatility in international crude oil prices. In the past months, this has been exacerbated by low oil production and oil theft in the country.

This has often resulted in foreign exchange shortage and balance-of-payment problems.

These recent developments have again brought to the fore the important issue of sustainable foreign exchange earnings. Director-General, Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Lamido Yuguda, had said the Nigerian capital market had a significant role to play in contributing to sustainable foreign exchange earnings.

 

He said the market could attract more foreign portfolio and direct investments, which will help stabilise the value of naira. Yuguda said to achieve this, the market must be more competitive, as other markets also seek the same foreign capital inflows.

“The 10-year Nigerian Capital Market Master Plan (2015-2025) is built around four strategic themes, one of which is competitiveness. It seeks to promote competitiveness by establishing practices to improve transparency, efficiency and liquidity and to attract sustainable interest in the capital market from domestic, as well as foreign investors and participants.

 

This objective clearly focuses on the various elements that make capital markets competitive as a choice for capital and portfolio inflows, he said. He pointed out that a historical analysis of the foreign portfolio participation in equity trading on the Nigerian exchange revealed that over the last 15-year  period, foreign transactions in the Nigerian exchange decreased by 29.38 per cent from N616 billion to N435 billion. He stated that “domestic transactions accounted for about 77 per cent of the total transactions carried out in 2021, whilst foreign transactions accounted for about 23 per cent.”

He lamented that “these are not the kinds of statistics we want, but they have been brought about by sustained forex illiquidity concerns, which have resulted in many foreign investors pulling out of the Nigerian market, leading to the decline in foreign participation in the equity market.”

 

The SEC director-general said: “Aside from our efforts in attracting more foreign investors into the traditional equities and bond markets, the Commission has also been committed to developing the commodities ecosystem as potent way forward in Nigeria’s quest for sustainable foreign exchange earnings and economic development.

“We believe that implementation of the Roadmap for a vibrant Commodity Trading Ecosystem in Nigeria by the Commission will support development of the agricultural sector and diversification of the Nigerian economy and, ultimately, advance the country towards attaining sustainable foreign exchange earnings.”

 

He added: “It is imperative that we focus on all the sustainable foreign exchange earning avenues of the capital market to support us over the medium to long term. We must therefore leverage the capital market through the commodities ecosystem, the equity and bond markets to develop and exploit all the potential sources of forex.”

According to data from the National Bureau of Statistics, the total value of capital importation into Nigeria in the second quarter of 2022 stood at $1,535.35 million. The largest amount of capi-  tal importation was received through Portfolio Investments, which accounted for 49.33 per cent ($757.32 million).

Foreign Direct Investments (FDI) accounted for 9.58 per cent ($147.16 million), while Other Investments stood at 41.09 per cent ($630.87 million). The largest amount of portfolio investment went to money market instruments – 55.8 per cent ($422.56 million).

Bonds followed with 42.5 per cent ($322.04 million) and equities accounted for 1.68 per cent ($12.72 million) of Portfolio investment in Q2’22. Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Fidelity Bank Plc., Mrs Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe, on her part, noted that never had the need for expansion of Nigeria’s non-oil exports been more critical, given current economic situations.

She said these headwinds had again reinforced the need for local businesses to diversify their markets to hedge against consequent shifts in macro-economic indices, including but not limited to inflationary and exchange rate movements.

“Asides the foreign exchange play, another key upside to an export-orientated business is that it makes the enterprise very competitive over time, especially in key performance metrics like process improvement, product design, packaging and quality.

“These were some of the opportunities that we saw years ago when we steered the focus of our banking business to exports as a strategic business. And even back then, we realised that while it was important to expand the non-oil exports space, it was even more critical to add value to what we export,” she said.

Deputy Managing Director, United Bank for Africa, Muyiwa Akinyemi, also noted that the discovery of crude oil brought a shift that has made the country to majorly depend on the oil sector to the neglect of other sectors

According to him, this made the economy susceptible to fluctuations in revenue, occasioned by the usual instability associated with the prices of crude oil.

On some of UBA’s key interventions to facilitate export, he mentioned that the bank had developed a $200 million non-oil export trade financing programme to bridge working capital requirements of SMEs/commercial exporters at concessionary interest rate and favourable collateral structure and provided project and structured trade financing to enhancing export capacities of manufacturing.

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Bank of Industry (BoI), Mr. Olukayode Pitan, noted that while there have been a lot of government policies and initiatives to encourage non-oil exports, especially among small and medium scale industries, the performance of the sector was still likely to be below expectation.

He attributed this to the challenges of low inputs, dependencies on primary inputs and entrepreneurial nature of basic industry, policy inconsistencies, insufficient skilled manpower and high lending rates, among others. Mr. Titus Nwokoji,

National Chairman, Finance Correspondents Association of Nigeria (FICAN), called on government to provide incentives to the nonoil exports sector, which he said holds a lot of potential for significant growth provided there is a lot more attention from policymakers in terms of enabling reforms and regulations to support value-addition activities and generate employment.

He said: “To optimise and sustain growth in the non-oil sector so that it can contribute significantly to government revenue rather than solely to GDP growth, consistent and supportive export promotion policies that will improve the business operating environment are required.”

 

