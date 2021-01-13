Metro & Crime

Market fire: Lagos threatens to stop financial succour to victims

*Urges traders to insure goods, properties

Henceforth, victims of market fire disasters in Lagos may no longer get financial succour again as the state’s Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) has threatened that the government would stop assisting traders if their carefree attitude towards such incidents continues unabated.
The government, which also blamed most fire disasters in the state on negligence on the part of traders and stakeholders in the market, said it was time for them to take safety of their markets and businesses seriously.
Speaking after a meeting with the leaders of Ifelodun Plank Market, located at Demurin in Agboyi-Ketu and which was recently gutted by fire, Director General of the agency, Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, issued a three-month ultimatum to traders in Lagos to put safety and precautionary measures in place or have their markets shut.
He also warned the traders to insure their goods and businesses to protect their investments in case of misfortune, said that the state government would no longer be giving financial assistance to traders who lost property.
“The traders must take the issues of insurance very seriously. We have read the riot act to Ifelodun Plank Market traders, we are giving them three months, if there is nothing in place to protect lives and property, we will seal the place and do a proper reconstruction,” he warned.
The market was gutted by fire on December 28, 2020, with several properties destroyed. The same market was also razed by fire in 2013

