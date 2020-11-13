Market fluctuation: NSE triggers circuit breaker

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) yesterday announced that a market-wide circuit breaker kicked in at 12:55p.m. when the NSE All-Share Index (NSE ASI) rose beyond the set threshold of five per cent, triggering a 30-minute trading halt in all stocks. This was the first time that the circuit breaker had kicked in since its introduction in 2016. The exchange in a statement noted that the circuit breaker protocol was triggered by the increase of NSE ASI from 33,268.36 to 34,959.39.

“The market reopened at exactly 1:25p.m. with a 10-minute intraday auction session, before resuming continuous trading till the close of the day at 2:30p.m. During the halt of trading, no order could be placed until trading resumed. However, existing orders could be withdrawn or cancelled but could not be modified. Trading halts did not affect the clearing, settlement, and depository operations for matched trades, as these functioned as normal. Furthermore, all existing orders keyed in prior to the trading halt were re-activated and were matched upon resumption of trading.

The Index Circuit Breakers Rule, which was approved by SEC on May 19, 2014, became effective on January 15, 2016. The NSE’s management had decided to effectively activate its circuit breaker rule, which is also known as “Trading Halts Due To Extraordinary Market Volatility” to help put in check the massive sell off that has pervaded the local bourse. The action is aimed to guard against unnecessary sell-off of equities that arises out of panic, unverified market sentiments, price manipulation and false alert rather than fundamentals.

The interpretation of this is that henceforth, the management of NSE would halt trading for a limited period (30minutes) if the Key Benchmark Index drops below five per cent or gains above five per cent during any trading session.

