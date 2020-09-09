Market forces should determine fuel price –Atiku

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has urged the Federal Government to allow the market forces to determine the pump price of fuel since it said the downstream of oil sector has been deregulated.

Atiku, on his twitter handle, noted that the price of crude oil in the global market has dropped and, therefore, it should affect the price of fuel.

The Federal Government had brought down the price of fuel from N145 to N121.50 and later back to N145, following the change in cost of crude oil. The former vice president said as a businessman, he looks at things from economic point of view.

Atiku said: “I am a businessman. I look at things from an economic perspective. Questions beg answers. “The price of crude is down from where it was in 2019.

In the US and Europe, fuel prices are far lower than they were in 2019. “If we truly deregulated, shouldn’t fuel price have dropped?”

Like this: Like Loading...