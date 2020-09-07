Market infractions: SEC to partner SROs, CMOs

REGULATION

SEC needs to restore investor confidence to attract retail and young investor into the market

In a bid to fight the spate of capital market infractions, the Securities and Exchange Commission has said it intends to work with all self-regulatory organizations and various capital market operators to make sure cases of infractions are reduced to the barest minimum.

The Director- General, SEC, Lamido Yuguda, who stated this during a press briefing, said in order to increase the visibility and attractiveness of the market, “we shall work towards maintaining an environment that is enabled by the appropriate regulatory framework, timely and affordable access to the market, zero tolerance for infractions, heightened investor confidence and awareness, innovative product development and good governance practices.

” Yuguda noted that SEC needed to restore investor confidence and also attract the retail and young investor into the market. “We will ensure strict enforcement of our rules and regulations, strengthen our enforcement regime and clamp down on illegal operators luring unsuspecting investors with various ponzi achemes.

“Where they happen, we have a very strong resolve to really fight infractions to mete out sanctions as appropriate as quickly as possible.

We have a number of cases that we are looking at, we are reviewing each case in a case-by-case basis, we are working to make sure that these cases are resolved in the shortest possible time.

“However, make no mistake about it, we have a zero tolerance for market infractions.

We need a capital market that is actually very fair; fair to investors, a market that is not really tilted or biased one way or the other or in favor of any market operator that seeks to make a gain at the expense of investors.

“We have a fiduciary duty to the people that we serve and it is not only by doing that, investors will feel that this market is for them.

If you look at the statistics the average age of the client, is over 50 years that tells you a lot of young people today are not coming into this market. “This is really something that we need to reverse, because if young people are not coming to the market, then this market future is doomed.

These people have the money and the capital, because they are young so they have the earning power. “So we have to bring them to the market and it is only by making sure that infractions are reduced to the barest minimum that you can really make them know that this market is really a market for them and not for fraudulent operators,” he said.

