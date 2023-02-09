Market Leader To Nigerians: Vote for Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu

A market leader in Oshodi area of Lagos State and the Director General of Ajanaku/Alakoso for Tinubu/ Shettima, Sanwo-Olu/ Hamzat Teams Ambassador, High Chief Rasak Ajanaku, has urged Nigerians to vote for Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as president and Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu as Lagos Governor under the All Progressives Congress (APC). Ajanaku, who doubles as the Babalaje General of Oshodi, advised Nigerians to embrace peace, forget the past, adding that the nation would fare better under Tinubu as President. While advising the people to vote with love and conscience, Chief Ajanaku stated that Tinubu and Governor Sanwo-Olu are dependable leaders. He said: “God has chosen them for us to guide us as His representatives. We want to advise our people to eschew anger, pride and all forms of hatred, and please let us forget the past so that there would be progress.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...