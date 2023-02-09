Market Leader To Nigerians: Vote for Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu

A market leader in Oshodi area of Lagos State and the Director General of Ajanaku/Alakoso for Tinubu/ Shettima, Sanwo-Olu/ Hamzat Teams Ambassador, High Chief Rasak Ajanaku, has urged Nigerians to vote for Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as president and Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu as Lagos Governor under the All Progressives Congress (APC). Ajanaku, who doubles as the Babalaje General of Oshodi, advised Nigerians to embrace peace, forget the past, adding that the nation would fare better under Tinubu as President. While advising the people to vote with love and conscience, Chief Ajanaku stated that Tinubu and Governor Sanwo-Olu are dependable leaders. He said: “God has chosen them for us to guide us as His representatives. We want to advise our people to eschew anger, pride and all forms of hatred, and please let us forget the past so that there would be progress.”
Related Articles
Senate confirms PenCom’s chair, DG nominations
The Senate, yesterday, confirmed President Muhammadu Buhari’s nominations for appointments as Chairman, Director-General and Commissioners of National Pension Commission (PenCom). The confirmation followed the presentation and consideration of the report of Senate Committee on Establishment and Public Service Matters at the Committee of the Whole. The report was presented by the Vice-Chairman of the Committee, […]
FEC approves N9.6bn refund to Plateau, Borno for interventions on FG’s road projects
The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved a total sum of N9.6 billion as refund for Plateau and Borno states on previous interventions on federal government roads in their domains. The Council, chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari, also approved the N3.7 billion for the construction of Senate Buildings in both Osun State University, Osogbo and […]
US leads as global coronavirus cases top 10m
More than 10 million cases of the new coronavirus have been officially declared around the world, Johns Hopkins and media sources reported Sunday, half of them in Europe and the United States. A tally compiled by Johns Hopkins University registered the grim milestone on Sunday after India and Russia added thousands of new cases, reports […]
