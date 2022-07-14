Market leaders support Tinubu’s presidential ambition

Leaders of Adem Commercial Complex in Lagos have expressed support for the 2023 presidential ambition of a former governor of the State, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. The market leaders declared their support for the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) during a recent visit to the Iyaloja General of Nigeria and Tinubu’s daughter, Folasade Tinubu Ojo, at her Alausa, Ikeja office.

Chairman of Adem Commercial Complex and Chieftain of All Progressives Congress (APC) Chief Modestus Umenzekwe, who spoke on behalf of the market leaders, said: “The visit served two purposes; one was to identify with the Asiwaju Bola Tinubu project, the APC project and also to felicitate with the Iyaloja Lagos on her birthday. His words: “As old member, we started from Alliance for Democracy (AD), Action Congress (AC), from there to Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) up to All Progressives Congress (APC).

We have never for one day joined any other political party in this line up. Where we are doing business; we started it towards the end of Tinubu’s administration, then Babatunde Fashola took it over and gave us approval and helped us to grow the business to become a leading building market in Nigeria, trading in ceramics and other things. From there we kept on moving and growing, Akinwumi Ambode came in and nurtured us, then Babajide Sanwo-Olu came in, playing a fatherly role in making sure that the market is growing. “The market is made up of three tribes, Hausa, Yoruba and Igbo, but the Igbos are in the majority.

So, we cannot at this point in time say that we don’t know that APC is doing something for which there is evidence. The APC has developed the six geopolitical zones infrastructurally, without tribal considerations. We are here to identify with our national leader having won handsomely at the presidential primary. We have to key into the project to make sure he comes on board as the president in May 2023.”

In her response, Tinubu-Ojo said the unity of Nigeria is important to everyone, including her father, which according to her, explained his struggle to make sure that he comes in to unify the country further, tackle the insecurity in the land and bring in the wealth of experience he used in Lagos to develop Nigeria because Lagos is a mini Nigeria. She maintained that any person that handled Lagos and eventually took over the South-West is already a president in the making, promising that his father will run an all-inclusive government if elected as president.

“I am sure that once my father comes on board, everybody will be happier, everybody will be carried along in an all-inclusive government without tribal sentiment and religious sentiment. What my father did in Lagos he is going to replicate it in the six geopolitical zones of this country. There will be no problem.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...