News

Market president denies flogging woman for closing late

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma Comment(0)

The President of Ogbete Main Market Traders Association (OMMTA), Chief Stephen Aniagu, has described as fake, a report in an Enugu based online blog alleging that a woman was flogged in the market for late closure of shop. Aniagu while speaking to journalists in the market advised them to always verify and balance their reports before going to press.

He said following the report that a woman was flogged for closing late, a human rights group visited the market and jointly launched an investigation alongside the market leaders only to find the report to be fake. The OMMTA president used the opportunity to enumerate the achievements of his nine-month old administration in Ogbete, the biggest market in Enugu state. He said his administration has instituted measures to abolish sharp practices, including sale of fake products, debagging of rice or repackaging of other products to deceive unsuspecting buyers who pay higher cost without getting value for their money.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Borno refugees: Zulum meets President Bazoum in Diffa

Posted on Author Ahmed Miringa

The Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Zulum, was in Niger Republic on the invitation of President Bazoum Muhammadu over the repatriation of Borno refugees. President Muhammadu Bazoum, yesterday hosted Zulum alongside Governor of Diffa region, Isa Lameen, Senator Abubakar Kyari and Speaker of Borno State House of Assembly, Abdulkarim Lawan, to a closed door meeting […]
News

Sokoto queries defaulting primary schools teachers

Posted on Author Umar Abdullahi

Sokoto State Universal Basic Education Board, has directed the immediate issuance of query to defaulting teachers of some primary school teachers in the State. The Executive Chairman of the Board, Alhaji Altine Shehu Kajiji, gave the directive when he visited some schools in Gwadabawa Local Government Areas in continuation of his surprise visit to Primary […]
News Top Stories

Long-term obesity increases health risks

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Researchers in the United States (U.S.) said the longer a person is overweight, the more damage it does to cardiovascular and metabolic health while increasing the fellow’s risk of metabolic dysfunction and diabetes. These are the findings of a new study, published in the journal ‘PLOS One’. A metabolic disorder occurs when abnormal chemical reactions […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica