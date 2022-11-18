Market president denies flogging woman for closing late

The President of Ogbete Main Market Traders Association (OMMTA), Chief Stephen Aniagu, has described as fake, a report in an Enugu based online blog alleging that a woman was flogged in the market for late closure of shop. Aniagu while speaking to journalists in the market advised them to always verify and balance their reports before going to press.

He said following the report that a woman was flogged for closing late, a human rights group visited the market and jointly launched an investigation alongside the market leaders only to find the report to be fake. The OMMTA president used the opportunity to enumerate the achievements of his nine-month old administration in Ogbete, the biggest market in Enugu state. He said his administration has instituted measures to abolish sharp practices, including sale of fake products, debagging of rice or repackaging of other products to deceive unsuspecting buyers who pay higher cost without getting value for their money.

