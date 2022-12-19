Market Trend International Opinion Poll Conference.

On the 16th, December 2022, Market Trend International held an conference for opinion polls on issues affecting Nigeria and Nigerians at large at the Radission Blu Anchorage Hotel, Victoria Island Lagos.

Market Trend International(MTI) is an organization with over 30 years experience in conducting research, obtaining data and reaching data supported conclusions across different areas and issues facing Nigerians. These data and conclusions are used by various organizations to drive productivity after careful survey of the market trends in those various demographics. MTI has always been the first respondent when it comes to data oriented research and have years of research work to back up these claims.

Briefing Newsmen and Reporters at the Conference, the Chiarman and Founder of Market Trend International(MTI), Dr JO Ebhomenye who is a Fellow for both Nigerian Market Research Association(NIMRA) and Institute of Management Consultants of Nigeria and A major player in the African Research Market with over 35 years of experience under his belt said the Mission of MTI is to be the Prime Passport to transforming lives by providing wisdom through insight and knowledge.

When asked how Nigerians envisage 2023 in terms of economy, if it will be Prosperous, Difficult or Same as 2022; The Executive Director, Mr Victor Ebhomenye said 71% of Nigerians according to survey conducted are optimistic that the Economy of Nigeria in 2023 will be Prosperous, 16% believes it will be difficult and about 7% of the population says it will be same as 2022.

Miss Chizoba Perpetual Imo, a Research Executive at MTI noted that from the recent survey carried out by MTI, Insecurity is the major issue at the heart of Nigerians as 46 percent of Nigerians wants the incoming president to make it a priority, while Economy and Tackling the High rates of unemployment came closely behind .

During his closing remark, the Chairman endeared Nigerians to be more invested in research, to also take more advantage of the service offered by MTI which cuts across different areas including Culture, Education, Security, Religion, Tax etc.

