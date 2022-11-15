Marketers address recurring fuel scarcity, pump price differentials

Major operators in the oil and gas sector have expressed concerns over strategie to curb the recurring petrol scarcity, explaining why there are price differentials, SUCCESS NWOGU writes

The recurring scarcity of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), popularly called petrol, and the price differentials of the pump price of petrol in filling stations across Nigeria have become sources of concern to many energy industry operators and consumers.

The stakeholders, who, therefore, identified the challenges and proffered solutions, are Chief Executive Officer, Ashgrove Energy, Mahmud Tukur; the Depots and Petroleum Products Marketers Association of Nigeria (DAPPMAN); the Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN) and the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN).

Why fuel scarcity

Tukur attributed the scarcity of petrol in some parts of the country to distribution issues. He stated that deregulating the downstream sector will create healthy competition among marketers and ensure the availability of products and services for Nigerians. He said deregulation would stop the disruption of product supply or disruptions of product distribution. According to him, it will also deliver to consumers the best and most efficient price of PMS possible.

He said: “The fuel scarcity is a distribution issue because you have the transportation element and the cost itself. If you want to sell at the petrol station, the price must reflect your cost. And suppose you are telling people not to sell above the pump price. “In that case, you have to find out what the market is selling because otherwise,

they will be selling at a loss which is why if you deregulate the market, it will ensure the availability of the product. Is diesel not available? It is. Because it has been deregulated.”

Reasons for price differentials

Tukur said current deferential in prices could jokingly be seen as deregulation in practice. He noted that costs are incurred while transporting PMS from Lagos to the north and east, adding that such costs are factored in to decide the pump price of PMS in those areas. He said: “The same goods you buy in Lagos, do you buy the same in Maiduguri? There is a difference because if it is a good from Lagos to Maiduguri, and vice versa, you have to transport it.

So there must be a price differential. But if there is a policy that says that petrol must sell at the same price anywhere in Nigeria, the only way you can achieve that is for government to pay for transport differential. “That transport differential, and what is its makeup of it?

A tanker uses diesel and the price of diesel has gone up substantially as a result of the higher oil price and the higher exchange rate. Will the price of diesel not go up? It will. The truck that you are using, the tyres, and other spare parts are they not imported?

“They are imported. So with all these things, naturally you have a high cost. The cost of that transportation has quadrupled, yet if you got to pay the same rate and if the government has said that PMS must be sold at the same price in Lagos as it does in Maiduguri, South-West (Lagos) – Northeast; South-East to North East, that the price will be the same price; you can not achieve that without transporting.

“So if you transport, there is a huge pressure that is impacting on that transportation cost. It must reflect on the price of the product. Or the government must reimburse transporters or marketers for that increased cost. That is the problem. “It is not a supply problem.

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, (NNPCL) is the supplier, products are imported. It now becomes a distribution issue because when you have to move the product, that cost of moving from A to B, who is covering that cost? That is what we are not looking at as Nigerians.

“The second issue is what are the cost components? You remember you bring in the product internationally, it is the NNPC, and they transfer it to naira price to marketers. That is where subsidies occur. So if for the sake of argument, they import it at N200 per litre, they sell it offshore at N100 per litre, that is where subsidies occur. So this talk that marketers are making money from the subsidy, marketers like subsidy, they are absolute misinformation.”

He added: “Then marketers now have to charter a vessel. If you charter a vessel, you are going to pay the freight in dollars. Then you now come and berth the vessel in the port. You pay charges in dollars, you pay The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) in dollars, all of these things is what the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) calls invincible transactions.

“And they are not providing the dollars for those transactions, meanwhile, the agency responsible for prizing, that is NNPC clearing, they did the calculation using the official exchange rate because they are the government.

So if it is going to cost you $10,000; you say $10,000 multiplied by 403, then you said it is N4,030,000. But you know that you are buying those dollars at N700 or N800 and you are transmitting those costs back to naira, so can a government template that exchange rate that is not realistic, that is not available, be used in determining price? It is not possible.

“So, Nigerians will not say, ‘marketers are selling above the pricing, marketers are cheating Nigerians?’ It is not true because you have not asked: what is the cost make-up of this pricing in the first place?

And we accept that the prices of oil and PMS have gone up. “We are the only part of the world that is producing oil and throwing away the entire benefit of oil production by subsidising the cost option of petrol products. that is what is causing this economic crisis.

People blame the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, that dollars are not available. You can not give what you do not have. Can the CBN Governor make dollars not available to be available? No. “What is the source of our dollar? Is it not oil production?

We should be producing about 2mbpd of oil but we are producing less than 1.1mpbd, then the little oil we are producing, we now swap it for petroleum product, bring it and sell it at a subsidised price, meanwhile we say we are consuming 70million litres of PMS per day, but nobody really knows the truth. “The price of the product across the borders is so attractive that we know that there is smuggling.

But I do not believe that we are consuming 70 million litres per day. Even though the NNPC said it is 63m. It is still not possible! “Maybe that is the loaded figure but what is our consumed figure? How many times has the NNPC Group Managing Director said we do not know how much we are consuming in this country? We do not know how much we are consuming because we are sure we are consuming less than what we are loading out.”

DAPPMAN speaks

DAPPMAN Chairman, Akpani, said the petrol scarcity in Abuja was caused by logistics challenges, flooding and bad roads, adding that panic buying is one of the reasons for queues at filling stations in some states in Nigeria.

She, however, claimed that there was no scarcity of products in Lagos but that distribution issue was the cause of the recent scarcity and queues noticed in Lagos. She said the price differentials were caused by the fluctuation of the exchange rate and transportation cost and unauthorised levies incurred while moving the product from the depot to other parts of the country.

MOMAN’s position

The Executive Secretary, MOMAN, Mr Clement Isong, said petrol scarcity and the attendant woes would stop when the Federal Government deregulates the importation of petrol.

Isong said full implementation of deregulation would address the recurring fuel scarcity in the country. He explained that full deregulation meant the price of the product must first reflect full cost recovery and must be predictable and that there should be easy entry and exit to the market.

He said that there would not be a situation where there is only one importer of PMS and only one supplier to the market. He explained that monopoly would always lead to challenges along the supply chain. He explained that once that sole supplier has a challenge, the market will not be supplied.

He said: “Full deregulation gives us more suppliers, all of them responsible to their shareholders, and stakeholders.” He stated that addressing the vagaries of foreign exchange would lead to the stabilisation of the pump price of petrol. Isong said: “To ensure stabilisation of price, unfortunately, many of the elements that are involved in the supply chain are in dollars.

Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) charges in dollars, NIMASA charges in dollars, and vessel owners charge in dollars. “We know what is happening with the exchange rate. There are no dollars easily available.

All these have led to increase in the supply chain cost and an increase in cost recovery. Anything that has to do with the dollar will have an impact, positive or negative on the price. So if you want to stabilise the price, the first thing you must do is stabilise your exchange rate, and improve your exchange rate manifest.”

IPMAN opposes monopoly

The National Operations Controller, IPMAN, Mr Mike Osatuyi, said operating a monopoly in the importation of petrol would not stop fuel scarcity. He advised the government to deregulate the importation of fuel so that other players will import petrol and that market forces will determine the pump price of the product.

He said that deregulation would make the market open for suppliers to bring in fuel and that market forces will determine the price. He noted that there is no scarcity of diesel, kerosene and gas because importers can buy foreign exchange and import them.

