Marketers decry impact of oil output decline on GDP

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), on Sunday, said the decline of Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product was regressive to national economic wellbeing and development. In an interview with New Telegraph, the Association also called for the activation of strategies to reverse the decline.

The National Bureau of Statistics had reported a slide in Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth rate to 3.54 per cent in the second quarter of 2022 and reported a decline in oil production as among reasons for the GDP fall.

The Statistician-General of the Federation/Chief Executive Officer of NBS, Prince Semiu Adeyemi Adeniran, in a statement, said the 3.54 per cent GDP represented a decline when compared to the 5.01 per cent in the second quarter of 2021. He added that in the second quarter of last year, the GDP growth rate was 5.01 per cent as a result of the negative impact of COVID-19 on the Nigerian economy and that Nigeria’s inflation had consistently notched up peaking at 19.64 per cent in July, the highest in the last 17 years.

He said: “The oil sector performed abysmally, with an average daily crude oil production of 1.43 million barrels per day (mbpd), lower than the daily average production of 1.61mbpd recorded in the same quarter of 2021 by 0.18mbpd, and lower than the first quarter of 2022 production volume of 1.49mbpd by 0.06mbpd.

“The oil GDP grew by -11.77 per cent in Q2’22 and accounted for 6.33 oil of total output during the reference quarter. The poor performance of the sector was occasioned by operational challenges such as vandalism of pipelines and oil theft.” Nigeria has consistently been recording low oil output as against its OPEC quota. The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) in its latest crude oil and condensate production data for July 2022 stated that Nigeria’s crude oil production decreased in July to an average of 1.08 million barrels per day (bpd) from 1.16 million the previous month.

Data from OPEC showed that Nigeria’s oil production fell to 1.2 million barrels per day in April 2022 from 1.238 million barrels in March, which is significantly lower than the oil benchmark of 1.88 million barrels per day in the country’s 2022 budget. Nigeria’s oil production averaged 1.39 million in January, and 1.25 million bpd in February. The IPMAN Chairman of NNPC depot, Ore, Western Zone of Nigeria, Shina Amao, said it was a big problem for Nigeria’s GDP to decline. He urged government to address low oil production.

Amao said: “If the GDP goes down, it is a big problem for us. We dropped from the list of high-producing nations. It is going to affect a lot of things. It will affect the personal economy and the various institutional economies. There is no way it will not affect the nation even for the money to be used for the nation’s budget. “Oil theft is a big problem.

Who are the people stealing the oil we are talking about? Are they not being backed by some personalities that should be in charge of security and the economy? So, oil theft affects us so much and it will be affecting us. It is going to be a problem a big problem in the future if measures are not activated to address it. “As solutions to the challenge, we need leadership that is ready to fix our problem. I can talk to you categorically that the second tenure of President Muhammadu Buhari has not been quite impressive. His first term was superb and fantastic. But in his second tenure, he is affected by age and health. If you look at someone who is being bugged down by a lot of activities. The insecurity in the Northeast alone is enough to weigh down a president.

“This current administration has been saying it is addressing oil theft for the past seven years. This administration has eight years and it is still tackling the same problem for the past seven years, there is no hope for that. We are looking at the next administration.

“If the next administration can tackle insecurity and oil theft, it will be better for us. After this administration, we are looking for someone who will handle this oil theft and insecurity.”

