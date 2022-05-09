News

Marketers explain reasons for rising aviation fuel price

Posted on Author Wole Shadare Comment(0)

Major oil marketers, under the aegis of the Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN), have said the rise in the price of aviation fuel is beyond their control, saying it has to do with global market reaction to the Russia-Ukraine war, forex scarcity, inflation and logistics, among others.

 In a statement, the Chairman, Olumide Adeosun, lamented the situation.

However, he said international traders are exploiting the situation by selling only to the highest bidders.

The association said verifiable prices of aviation fuel in West Africa range from $1.25 per litre in Ghana to as high as $1.51 per litre in Liberia, adding that: “The product remains scarce across the sub-region”.

According to Adeosun, due to the intervention of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) aviation fuel is landed in the marine terminal tanks in Nigeria between N480 and N500 per litre depending on the logistics efficiency of the operator.

He further stated that due to the high costs of specific handling of Jet A1 (special transport and continuous filtration), the product is sold on the tarmac at Ikeja for between N540 and N550 per litre and in other airports for between N570 and N530 per litre.

He said as the NNPC uses the nominal Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) exchange rate, no independent importer would import aviation fuel as they are unable to access foreign exchange at the same rate, leaving the NNPC as the major importer of aviation fuel even though the product is deregulated.

MOMAN said: “In comparative terms, the aviation industry is already benefiting from government’s intervention when local prices are compared to West African regional prices, despite the deregulated status of aviation fuel. The situation is hardly sustainable given the already humongous N4 trillion cost of PMS (petrol) subsidy.”

The interventions, according to Adeosun, are sometimes necessary to help the economy, operating environment and the public to adjust to the realities.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Edo Poll: Abdulsalami, observers hail INEC, security agencies

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi, Onyekachi Eze and Emmanuel Onani

For the first time in a long while, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) and other security agencies have become the toast of a cross section of Nigerians, following the peaceful conduct of last Saturday’s governorship election which took place in Edo State.   Prominent Nigerians, yesterday, eulogised the election […]
News

Sanwo-Olu: No going back on implementation of Iru, VI, Lagos Master Plan

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo- Olu, yesterday pledged his administration’s commitment to the implementation of Iru- Victoria Island and Lagos Master Plan, saying that the axis is too critical to the economic posterity of the state.   Speaking during the first anniversary of the coronation of Oba Gbolahan Lawal as the 15th Oniru of […]
News

Ukraine crisis: Johnson vows massive sanctions against Russia

Posted on Author Reporter

  Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Britain and its allies would unleash a massive package of economic sanctions to hobble the Russian economy after the Kremlin launched an all-out invasion of neighbouring Ukraine on Thursday. Western nations are expected to announce coordinated sanctions after earlier this week imposing a limited initial package that was criticised […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica