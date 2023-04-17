Marketers identify reasons for hike in cooking gas price

The Nigerian Association of Liquefied Petroleum Gas Marketers (NALPGAM) has attributed the hike in the price of cooking gas to fluctuations in exchange rate, multiple taxes, scarcity of foreign exchange, among others. Mr Bassey Essein, Executive Secretary, NALPGAM, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos. Essein also said that another issue was the inability of marketers to frequently importLiquefiedNaturalGas (LPG), known as cooking gas, to boost the domestic supply. He said that although the price of cooking gas was still high, when compared to the price sold last year, it had remained stable since the beginning of the year. Essien said: “The source of LPG for some time now has been predominantly from Nigeria LNG and has never met the demands.”