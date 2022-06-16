Marketers, institute blame corruption for World Bank’s N5trn fuel subsidy prediction

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria and the Institute of Nigeria-China Development Studies, University of Lagos have said that the N5trillion predicted by the World Bank could be linked to corruption in fuel subsidy management.

The organizations explained that the amount Nigeria spent on Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) subsidy was very alarming and not sustainable. Theynotedthatcorruptionin thesubsidymanagementwasresponsible for the rising amount, saying that it was inimical to national economic growth and development. The Chairman, IPMAN, NNPC Depot, Ore, Western Zone of Nigeria, Mr. Shina Amao and a Professor of the Economy, Prof. Olufemi Saibu, raised the alarms during separate interviews with our correspondent on Wednesday. World Bank Country Director for Nigeria, Shubham Chaudhuri, during the latest edition of the Nigeria DevelopmentUpdateunveiledviazoom said subsidy in Nigeria would hit N5trillion in 2022 Chaudhuri said: “With oil prices going up significantly, andwithit, thepriceof imported gasoline, we now estimate that the foregone revenues as a resultof gasolinesubsidieswill be closer to N5 trillion in 2022. “And that N5 trillion is urgently needed to cushion ordinary Nigerians from the crushing effect of double-digit increases in the cost of basic commodities, to invest in Nigeria’s children andyouth, and intheinfrastructureneededfor private businesses small and large to flourish, grow and create jobs.”

However, Amao noted that the Federal Government should address the alleged corruptioninthe subsidymanagement. He advised the government to retain subsidy as he noted that people were going through excruciating poverty and hardship. Amao said: “The World Bank is saying the reality. Until corruptionleavesNigeria, there is no way we can be seeing the true figure of subsidy we are paying for. The volume of product consumed in Nigeria startedrunningfrom30million litresto 60million litresto 70million litres per day. It has been on alarming increment. What is the reality? What is the true figure? Whoissmuggling? Who isthepersontakingtheproduct out of the country? Who are they taking it to? And who is in charge of this? “Who are the agenciestomonitorsmuggling andillegaldealings? Theymust ensure that the masses are not short-changed and stopped from benefiting. The only way themassescanbenefitfromthe national cake in this country is by allowing them to access subsidy. If subsidy is done in a clean way without corruption, we may not spend up to what they are announcing to us.

“When there was a report on fuel subsidy and there was an outcry, there was a serious drop in the amount of subsidy. If it was then N200 as subsidy, it went down to about N70. There are a lot of corrupt actions and activities within the subsidy administration. “Go v e r nme n t should block all loopholes and leakages. Government should repair the refineries. Government should retain subsidy. People are dying.

There is no functional electricity. Government should address corruption and retain subsidy, streamline spending, look at the cost of governance, the excess from the real cost of governance can repair our five depots in the South West and they will work effectively well and will be well monitored.” Also, Prof Saibu, who is also director at the Institute of Nigeria- China Development Studies, University of Lagos alleged that subsidy was being mismanaged, adding that loopholes should be blocked. He appealed to the government to make the refineries work for Nigeria to refine crude oil locally so as to reduce wastages and the high cost of subsidy. Saibu explained: “The amount is not sustainable. Actually, the subsidy in Nigeria is rising because of the inefficiency in the system. There are several leakages. Over-invoicing as well is contributing to it, that may be what people bring in is always inflated.

Second, even when we are trying to appropriate the subsidy as well, there are issues. When there are institutional challenges, government intervention always fails because it is always manipulated as well. Until the process is cleaned up, even when we ask that market forces should determine the prices and we remove subsidy, then there will be another challenge of people inflating prices of fuel as well and the people cannot afford it. Government has to as well provide intervention to assist them to access the product. “For instance, if fuel market is liberated or deregulated and again price rise as much as may be, N300, some people cannot afford it. Then the government will not have to look for a way to make provisions so that people can buy the product at a market price. So, head or tail, it is still a subsidy, whether it is a fuel or income subsidy.

Until we solve the structural challenges we are facing that will make the system adopt appropriate pricing and appropriate account for the product, we may not solve the problem as it is now. “My take is: can we even solve the problem that makes us import fuel at all? If we solve that, there may be no need for subsidy and the associated challenges again.

If the government can at least address whatever the bottlenecks that make our refineries not to work, that will be progressives. Maybe they make a resort to Public-Private Partnerships that our refineries now begin to work and refine products. I think our import bill will fall and their demands for forex will fall. It will also increase local jobs and our foreign exchange will become more stable if it did not appreciate.

The way we see road infrastructure as the major challenge now, why can’t we use the same approach for the refineries even if you are going to use the same approach? Even if we are going to borrow to repair our refineries, we should put the refineries in order. At the end of the day, it will pay back and then we will be able to get a better return.

The director explained that the current system was not sustainable because people were feeding fat on the subsidy. According to him, there were leakages that going on every day, stressing that people were using it to make quick money. The director advised the government to block the leakages and strengthen the supply chain of the refined products by making the country’s refineries to work.

