Marketers pick holes in FG’s petrol market deregulation

Fuel marketers yesterday picked holes in the deregulation of the Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) also known as petrol, describing the whole process as monopolistic.

The National Operations Controller of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), Mr Mike Osatuyi, who said this during an enegagment in Lagos, added that there was a need for Federal Government to enforce total deregulation of the petroleum downstream sector than engaging in monopolistic deregulation.

Fielding questions from newsmen, Osatuyi said that what was still obtainable was government’s inability to allow market forces determine the petroleum pump price in the country.

The government, through the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has been the sole importers of petrol and few markets operating crude for refined white product under the name Direct Supply Direct Purchase (DSDP)which negates the principle of market deregulation of the sector.

According to him, government monopolising importation of petrol has negated the principle of equal participation and level playing field in the business. “There is need for government to allow other players into the market to import petrol by making FOREX available at CBN official rate as promised severally by the Honourable Minister of State for Petroleum, His Excellency, Mr. Timipreye Silva.

“The Federal Government should make forex available to oil marketers for import so as to drive down petrol price now that crude price is at $52 for brent and $49.5 for WTI per barrel,” he said.

“The Federal Government has announced plans to make foreign exchange available to petroleum product marketers but we are waiting to be called upon to deliberate on the modalities involved.

“Government should make foreign exchange available to petroleum product marketers, like IPMAN, MOMAN and DAPPMAN, in order to make the importation of petrol into the country competitive, reduce the rising cost of the product, and stop the overdependence on the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) for its importation and pricing.”

Osatuyi, who is also the National Deputy President,(South) Indigenous Gas Traders Association of Nigeria, (INGASAN), said availability of forex to oil marketers would stop the current monopoly in the importation of petrol by NNPC, who has been the major importer of petrol over the years with other players in the downstream oil business buying the product from them.

Osatuyi said: “Government announced full deregulation of PMS (petrol) in March 2020 but we witnessed price band control up to August 2020. “From September, the price band control was withdrawn with the hope that full deregulation will surface but what we have been experiencing now is monopolistic deregulations.”

