Marketers raise the alarm over adulterated fuel in circulation

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association (IPMAN) has raised the alarm that adulterated and illegally refined petroleum products are gradually finding their way into filling stations.

Chairman of IPMAN, Enugu Depot Zone, Chinedu Anyaso, stated this during an interaction over the weekend in Enugu and said the product is not just sabotaging the national economy, damaging cars and machines but also putting the users of the vehicles and machines at great health and safety risk. He said the leadership of IPMAN had zero tolerance for the distribution of illegally refined products because of its sabotaging effect on the economy.

Anyaso added that IPMAN was poised to work with all relevant agencies to confront the menace, adding: The increasing sales and distribution of illegally refined products was as a result of artificial scarcity and price hikes”. He noted that IPMAN had activated measures against such a menace.

According to him, members of the association have put in efforts to make petroleum products available at the cheapest possible prices and would ensure that customers were protected from the distribution of unwholesome products which would harm their vehicles and machines.

Anyaso also said the leadership of IPMAN in the South East had met with the Enugu Zonal Office of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to seek the assistance of the anti-graft agency to combat adulteration and illegal refining of petroleum products in the zone.

According to him, IPMAN is collaborating with the EFCC to wage war against the distribution and sales of illegally refined and adulterated petroleum products.

Anyaso said: “We are seeking collaboration from all stakeholders, specifically, we will partner with the EFCC to tackle the menace of extraction, sale and distribution of illegal petroleum products in the zone

“These illegal products are not just sabotaging the national economy, they damage cars and machines with great risk to the health and safety of those who use them. “We hope that with the support we get from the EFCC, we will be able to achieve this goal.”

