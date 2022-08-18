Marketers raise the alarm over imminent fuel crisis

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), yesterday, appealed to security agencies to prevent another nationwide fuel crisis by checking the activities of people who harass and intimidate its members. The National President of IPMAN, Alhaji Debo Ahmed, in a statement, also explained that some people who claim to be IPMAN consultants go to loading depots and highways to harass intimidate and demand illegal levies from members of the association. He said such acts could cause a breakdown of law and order, leading to another scarcity of petroleum products, especially premium motor spirit (PMS), popularly called petrol.

He said such consultants were fake, illegal, and should be treated as such. The IPMAN national president, in the statement, also said such people, who harass, intimidate and demand illegal levies from their members were not IPMAN consultants. He advised the oil marketers to ignore and not pay money to such people. In the statement entitled IPMAN Debunks Employment of Consultants to Collect Monies from Members, Ahmed said: “The attention of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has been drawn to some people parading themselves as consultants going round our loading depots and highways to harass and intimidate members to pay illegal levy to them on behalf of IPMAN.

“Kindly ignore them and do not pay any money in whatever guise to them as no authorisation has been issued to this effect. “Moreover, IPMAN is not known to be using consultants to harass and intimidate its own members. The association is to protect the interests of members, business and welfare. The consultants are illegal and be treated as such. “Security agencies are hereby placed on alert to avert any crisis that may likely lead to breakdown of law and order which is capable of causing scarcity of petroleum products across the country.”

