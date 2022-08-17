Business

Marketers raise the alarm over imminent fuel crisis

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), on Wednesday, appealed to security agencies to prevent another nationwide fuel crisis by checking the activities of people who harass and intimidate its members.

The National President, IPMAN, Alhaji Debo Ahmed, in a statement, also explained that some people, who claim to be IPMAN consultants, go to loading depots and highways, harass, intimidate and demand illegal levies from members of the association.

He said such acts could cause a breakdown of law and order and lead to another scarcity of petroleum products, especially Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), popularly called patrol.

He said the fake consultants were illegal and should be treated as such.

The IPMAN National President, in the statement, also said such people, who harass, intimidate and demand illegal levies from their members, were not IPMAN consultants. He advised the oil marketers to ignore and not pay money to such people.

 

