Marketers set agenda for NNPC Ltd

The unveiling of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) has elicited excitement and great expectations from Nigerian oil and gas stakeholders, SUCCESS NWOGU writes

Oil marketers have expressed excitement and expectations from the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd), which was unveiled by President Muhammadu Buhari in a ceremony on July 19, 2022, at the Presidential Banquet Hall in Abuja.

The stakeholders include the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) and the Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN). The transition of the company commenced when Buhari signed the Petroleum Industry Bill 2021 into law on Monday, August 16, 2021, after it was passed by the National Assembly on July 1, 2021, after about 13 years of legislative work.

President Buhari, on September 19, 2021, directed the relevant government ministries and agencies to ensure the process of incorporating the then state-owned Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation into a private company. The directive was in consonance with PIA, which mandated the incorporation of NNPC within six months.

The Corporate Affairs Commission, on September 2021, said it had completed the incorporation of NNPC Limited, while NNPC Ltd was floated with an initial capital of N200 billion, making history as the company with the highest share capital in Nigeria. Buhari had, on July 1, 2022, authorised the transfer of assets from NNPC to its successor company, NNPC Limited.

With the unveiling, NNPC is expected to be managed like a private sector enterprise, independent of government interferences, should be commercial oriented, profitdriven, be audited annually and make returns on investments to its shareholders. It will now prepare its books being a company registered under the CAMA and declare its profit and out of this profit, and will okay dividends to the federation.

IPMAN

IPMAN spokesman, Mr Mike Osatuyi, charged the new NNPC to be transparent, efficient and profitdriven, adding that there should be the elimination of government interference. He said: “We felt it is better for us because if they are truly going to be a real company and that it will be run like a company, we are going to have more confidence and they are going to be more fair in terms of product solutions.

And that it will not be ‘I know you, I know you.’ “If they are going to apply good corporate governance, I think we are better off. Now that there is no question of going to the Assembly to get their budget approved, there is no condition like freedom. They can source their money from the bank or anywhere.

“They can also invest in other countries. So, there is no question of ‘due’ process with government officials or Abuja or no need of going to agencies to get approval. I think it is the best. “It will impact positively on the oil and gas industry.

Every year they go to NASS for approval and getting approval from NASS is not free. That is the truth. But now their board does not need to go to the Villa. Though the current board are government appointees, you have to start from somewhere. There can be a vacuum. They will later transit when they sell their shares to the public.

They will pay dividends based on the approval by the shareholders based on the shareholding. “They should imbibe good corporate governance. They should be run like a company and should be devoid of sentiments like religious and ethnic.

There will be freedom. It is no longer a situation where the president can just wake up and fire them. “With this development, there will be no political interference. Look at the NLNG, Nigeria has about 40 per cent shareholding there, Shell has about 25 per cent, Total and others share certain percentages.

The board is in charge. Government does not have any power over NLNG because they are not the only shareholders. That is why we have success in that sector. If the same thing applies here, they are also going to make a success of the new development.”

MOMAN

On his part, Executive Secretary, MOMAN, Mr Clement Isong, urged NNPC to be more focused on achieving its sustainable goals and objectives, adding that with the new development, NNPC would impact more favourably on the oil and gas sector. He said: “Nigerians should be very happy and very proud. They are going to be more professional. Let them be more focused on sustainable goals and objectives.

They should subject themselves to the same corporate governance scrutiny available in the private sector. Nigerians should be celebrating. MOMAM is very happy about the new development. “With the new development,

NNPC will impact more favourably on the energy sector. There are international oil companies like Petrobas and South Arabia Aramco. They will become increasingly more efficient, more professional as a result of the enforced transparency and corporate governance.

That is what we expect. “We need to separate government from NNPC. A lot of the problems NNPC had was because of political interference. We need to minimise if we can not completely eliminate political interference. Political interference has been the bane of government institutions.”

President Buhari

Speaking during the unveiling President Buhari stated that NNPC was, more than ever, mandated by law to ensure certainty in Nigeria’s national energy security as well as operate in an environment of transparency and accountability.

According to him, going forward, NNPC would no longer qualify for government funding since it will be independent henceforth.

He stated that, henceforth, the new NNPC would compete with its peers globally and would not be limited by the traditional governmentowned organisations’ regulatory inhibitions.

Buhari said: “NNPC Limited will operate as a commercial, independent and viable national oil company (NOC) at par with its peers around the world, to sustainably deliver value to its over 200 million shareholders and the global energy community, while adhering to its fundamental corporate values of integrity, excellence and sustainability.

“NNPC Limited is mandated by law to ensure Nigeria’s national energy security is guaranteed to support sustainable growth across other sectors of the economy as it delivers energy to the world.” He added: “The new company shall be free from institutional regulations such as the Treasury Single Account (TSA), Public Procurement and Fiscal Responsibility Acts. “The provisions of PIA 2021 have now given the Nigerian petroleum industry a new impetus, with improved fiscal framework, transparent governance, enhanced regulation and the creation of a commercially-driven NOC. ‘‘It will, of course, conduct itself under the best international business practices in transparency, governance and commercial viability.

“The new company would focus on becoming a dynamic global energy company of choice to deliver energy for today, for tomorrow and for the days ahead.

“The country places a high premium on creating the right atmosphere that supports investment and growth to boost the economy and continues to play an important role in sustaining global energy requirements. “We are transforming our petroleum industry, to strengthen its capacity and market relevance for the present and future global energy priorities.”

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, said the unveiling of NNPC Limited was a new dawn in the quest for the growth and development of the Nigerian energy sector. He added that it had provided new opportunities for partnerships.

According to him, the delay in signing the PIA into law had cost the nation a whopping $50 billion in investments. He stated that with PIA, the international and local oil companies are now assured of adequate protection for their investments, with the nation’s petroleum industry no longer rudderless.

The minister said NNPC Limited would operate as a profitable commercial entity, declare dividends to its shareholders and exhibit a higher level of performance and accountability.

Sylva said: “While the country was waiting for the PIA, Nigeria’s oil and gas industry lost about $50 billion worth of investments. In fact, between 2015 and 2019, KPMG states that only four per cent of the $70 billion investment inflows into Africa’s oil and gas industry came to Nigeria, even though the country is the continent’s biggest producer and the largest reserves.

Last line

“We are setting all these woes behind us, and a clear path for the survival and growth of our petroleum industry is now before us.’’

