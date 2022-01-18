Business

‘Marketers to consolidate operations soon’

Posted on

Nigeria’s downstream sub-sector players are likely going to consolidate their businesses after the removal of petroleum subsidy by the Federal Government in June, the President, Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria ( MOMAN), Mr Clement Isong, has said.

 

He said the exercise would not take place immediately after the suspension of subsidy payments by government as operators need to engage in wide consultations before discussing on how to consolidate their operations.

 

Government had set June 2022 for the cancellation of payment of subsidy on fuel imported into the country since over a decade ago, while, at the same time, wants to fully deregulate the sub-sector, with a view to paving the way for ‘Willing Buyers and Willing Sellers’ aggrement in the industry.

 

He said: “The consolidation exercise is going to be immediate, as there would be room for consultations among the fuel marketing companies in the sub-sector.

 

“The reason is borne out of the fact that business consolidation is not something that can be taken for granted, in view of the fact that all the parties involved would sit, examine their strengths and weaknesses, know what they would achieve as a result of pulling their operations together before they agree on which arms of the firm that are needed to be consolidated.”

 

Asked whether bigger fuel companies, especially those under the major oil marketing firms like Total, Mobil and others, would acquire the outlets of smaller fuel companies that do not have huge capital to play with, Isong said: “No, I do not foresee such things. There would not be mergers. What I know is that there would be consolidation exercise in the sub-sector. “

 

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) had, in a manner reminiscent of consolidating its operations, took over some fuel outlets in Lagos and beyond.

 

To motorists, the outlets are completely owned by the national oil company in view of its prompt and quality service delivery.

 

