Marketers to FG: Target 2mbpd oil production in Q1’23

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has urged the Federal Government to intensify its security strategies to ensure that Nigeria achieves two million per day production of crude oil within the first quarter of 2023.

The body stated that it would boost the revenue base of the FG and provide revenue to implement policies and programmes as well as provide an environment that is enabling for business growth and improved welfare for the citizenry.

The National Operations Controller, IPMAN, Mr Mike Osatuyi, in an interview with New Telegraph, over the weekend, also said the target of FG for a full production capacity of up to three million barrels per day of crude oil production was laudable. He also said that the pronouncement by the Minister of State Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, that the Federal Government was working to ensure that all local and international oil companies return to full capacity production of crude oil in Nigeria was a positive development.

He said that it was heartwarming that the Federal Government had restated its readiness to improve security along the tracks of the major crude oil pipelines and block every leakage through which crude oil is stolen.

According to Osatuyi, the desire of the Federal Government to also see all the oil majors in the country return to their full production capacity to boost revenue for the government and help the country meets its Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) target are very cheering pronouncements. He called on the government to continue to encourage private participation in security surveillance of the oil infrastructure and installation.

He stated that the engagement by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited of the services of Tantita Security Service for surveillance of major oil pipelines and other installations in Niger Delta had proven to be a good decision. Osatuyi said FG should intensify the fight against oil theft.

He said: “The NNPC and upstream commission are doing fine. They are coming up with an increase in production because of the steps they have taken in curtailing oil theft. We have seen results and we hope that it will reach 2 million barrels production per day in the first quarter of 2023 now that we improved our crude production.

“Before it was not that we were not producing but it was not getting to the terminal because of oil theft and so many channels they have created on the pipelines. But now that one has been reduced or curtailed to some extent. With that Nigeria is going to get money for all the tiers of government. “Private sector involvement for the private surveillance. When there were oil thefts for many years, the security agencies were there, but they were not able to curtail oil theft. When Tompolo was involved, everything changed.

The private security outfit that has been employed is because of the failure of the national security agencies that made the Federal Government employ the services of a private security outfit which has worked. Private security agencies, Tompolo, that was employed did the magic. They should keep it.” Osatuyi said it was a heartwarming development that Nigeria recently bounced back as the topmost African producer of crude oil after losing it for about six months. He called for the sustenance of measures for Nigeria to continue to lead in oil production in Africa, He said it was sad that Nigeria was overtaken by Angola and Algeria as the African top oil producers.

The Monthly Oil Month Report for November released on December 13, 2022) by the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries showed that Nigeria overtook Algeria and Angola. Using OPEC crude oil production based on direct communication, Nigeria’s production in August was 999000bpd; in September, 938,000 bpd; in October, 1,014mbpd; and 1.186mbpd in November, showing an increase of 171,000bpd.

But by OPEC crude oil production based on secondary sources, Nigeria’s crude production was 1.015 million barrels per day in September; 1.066mbpd in October; and 1.158mbpd in November, showing an increase of 92,000bpd.

