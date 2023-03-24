Marketing Edge Publisher appointed Jury of White Square Festival of Creativity

White Square, one of the largest international creativity festivals in Europe, which contests cover the entire spectrum of the communications, marketing, branding and creative industries, has announced the 2023 jury, with John Ajayi, Publisher/CEO of MARKETING EDGE being one of the top appointees as a jury. Mr. John Ajayi, Head Consultant of MEDIA EDGE Limited, and Publisher/CEO of MARKETING EDGE Publications Company, is a veteran, well tested Journalist and specialist in brand consultancy. Ajayi brings on board a wealth of experience spanning journalism, advertising, marketing and public relations. He is a Fellow of National Institute of Marketing of Nigeria (fnimn) and a member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (mnipr) as well as a member of the Nigeria Guild of EdiAjayi tors (NGE).

Like this: Like Loading...