Marketing Edge Publisher appointed Jury of White Square Festival of Creativity

White Square, one of the largest international creativity festivals in Europe, which contests cover the entire spectrum of the communications, marketing, branding and creative industries, has announced the 2023 jury, with John Ajayi, Publisher/CEO of MARKETING EDGE being one of the top appointees as a jury. Mr. John Ajayi, Head Consultant of MEDIA EDGE Limited, and Publisher/CEO of MARKETING EDGE Publications Company, is a veteran, well tested Journalist and specialist in brand consultancy. Ajayi brings on board a wealth of experience spanning journalism, advertising, marketing and public relations. He is a Fellow of National Institute of Marketing of Nigeria (fnimn) and a member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (mnipr) as well as a member of the Nigeria Guild of EdiAjayi tors (NGE).
Related Articles
Veteran actress, Rachel Oniga, dies at 64
The Nigerian movie industry was yesterday thrown into mourning following the death of veteran actress, Rachel Oniga. Contrary to earlier reports that she died from COVID-19 complications, the family said she died of heart related disease. In a statement on behalf of the family, her sister, Deaconess Toyin Odusote, said Oniga passed away around […]
Fasoranti disagrees with Adebanjo on Rhodes-Vivour
Pan-Yoruba socio-political group Afenifere leaders are divided over the endorsement of the candidate of the Labour Party (LP) for Saturday’s Lagos State governorship poll Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour and Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu. Sanwo-Olu is the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC). While the acting leader of the group Pa Ayo Adebanjo is supporting Rhodes-Vivour the leader […]
Weed out bad eggs in Nigeria police, Gbajabiamila
Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabimila has called for a complete overhaul of the Nigeria Police to rid the force of bad eggs for efficient and transparent operations. Gbajabiamila made the call Thursday while declaring a public hearing for the repeal and amendment of the Police Service Commission Act and the National Institute […]
